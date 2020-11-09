Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Submitted by Marilyn Field

Bad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the balance in the newly revised version of the Port’s Proposed Master Plan. The plan would permit complete demo and replacement of the current Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings. It is clear from talking to Port Staff that the Port favors permitting complete replacement in order make the property more valuable to the tenant/developer and the Port.

In addition, the Port plan would require a consolidated parking facility at this site. The height limit is 40’.

Do you remember the architectural renderings of a new Ferry Landing Complex that were widely circulated – and widely disliked – about 2 years ago? Unless the Port and the City hear a great public outcry in opposition, something similar could be coming our way.

The red roofed buildings have become a Coronado symbol. If you want them restored rather than destroyed and replaced, please write to the Port at pmpu@portofsandiego.org no later than Nov. 17th.

Please also write to the Coronado City Council and to the Port Commissioners individually;

amoore@portofsandiego.org, mzucchet@portofsandiego.org, dmalcolm@portofsandiego.org, rcastellanos@portofsandiego.org, gbonelli@portofsandiego.org, rvalderrama@poerofsandiego.org, mmerrifield@portofsandiego.org

Marilyn Field