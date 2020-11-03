Coronado Middle School PTO Holiday Fundraiser – Wreaths & More

Holiday wreaths, tabletop trees, and centerpieces make great gifts for loved ones, friends, and clients throughout the country. Not only is this a good gift idea and a way to spruce up your home for the holidays, it’s also a great way to support Coronado Middle School when you order from Gift It Forward.

Due to the pandemic, no in person orders will be taken. Orders can be placed online and will be delivered by FedEx with no shipping fee. The website to order has changed from last year – Mickman Brothers’ online only program website is:

GiftItForward.com

Be sure to enter the Fundraising Code: CORONACA004 for CMS to benefit (read that code carefully). Preorders are being accepted now for delivery the week of Thanksgiving. If you want to receive your order at a later date, place your order approximately 5-7 days before you wish to receive it. Orders may be placed until December 15, 2020.

