San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Nov. 2

The State of California, which usually assesses each County’s Tier placement on Tuesdays of each week, has confirmed that it will not release an updated Tier assessment until Wednesday, Nov. 4, due to the election tomorrow. The County remains in the Red Tier, or Tier 2.

San Diego County Stats – COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through November 1:

307 new cases were confirmed among San Diego County residents on Nov. 1. The region’s total is now 57,409.

3,944 or 6.9% of all cases have required hospitalization.

914 or 1.6% of all cases and 23.2% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

In the past seven days (Oct. 26 through Nov. 1), 28 community outbreaks were confirmed.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

