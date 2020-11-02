Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Monday, November 2, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
CommunityCommunity News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Nov. 2

By Managing Editor

 

- Advertisement -

Coronado’s positive cases have gone up by five in the past week. Source: County of San Diego

The State of California, which usually assesses each County’s Tier placement on Tuesdays of each week, has confirmed that it will not release an updated Tier assessment until Wednesday, Nov. 4, due to the election tomorrow. The County remains in the Red Tier, or Tier 2.

- Advertisement -

San Diego County Stats – COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through November 1:

  • 307 new cases were confirmed among San Diego County residents on Nov. 1. The region’s total is now 57,409.
  • 3,944 or 6.9% of all cases have required hospitalization.
  • 914 or 1.6% of all cases and 23.2% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.
  • In the past seven days (Oct. 26 through Nov. 1), 28 community outbreaks were confirmed.
  • A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Data through 10/24/2020. Source: San Diego County

- Advertisement -

 

Data through 10/24/2020. Source: San Diego County

 

Support Coronado JournalismYour support will help The Coronado Times publish informative and inspirational stories about the issues and people of the Coronado community.
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CSF Mystery-Themed Benefit Auction Raises More than $140,000 for Coronado Schools!

Thanks to more than 800 teams of detectives who participated in the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) “Who Dunnit” Benefit Auction, the Coronado mystery has...
Read more
Community News

Science: A School Subject Emerges as a Hot-Button Political Issue

By Victoria Knight, Kaiser Health News October 30, 2020At the top of Dr. Hiral Tipirneni’s to-do list if she wins her congressional race: work with...
Read more
City of Coronado

Free Parking, High Tech Enforcement Coming in January 2021

Parking in Coronado is one of the best bargains around at just 25 cents per hour, but our need to collect quarters will soon...
Read more
Community News

Voting is a Piece of Cake (or Pie) for Kids

For any kids who feel like they are missing out on election fever, the library is offering a chance for children of all ages...
Read more
Community News

“Taking Turns” Children’s Book Released to Inspire Friendship

Coronado resident Marianne Blackstone Tabner's new book Taking Turns is a whimsical tale written with a universal theme about restoring balance.Sun and Moon have...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Residents Invited to Review & Comment On Port Master Plan Update Revised Draft

City of Coronado residents are invited to review the Port of San Diego’s Revised Draft of the Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) and learn...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Some Coronado Residents Wake to ‘Racism Lives Here’ Yard Signs

This morning, some Coronado residents found unwanted signs on their lawns with the text “Racism Lives Here” followed by "Make America Great Again!" The...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 26

San Diego County Stats - COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through Oct. 25:3,859 or 7.0% of...
Read more
Dining

Lamb’s Cookbook – A Tasty Way to Help Keep Lamb’s Alive

Lamb's Players Theatre has now been empty for seven months and unfortunately will stay that way for the foreseeable future as "part of the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more
Community News

Coronado’s 11,000 Registered Voters

We found this in our archives and thought we'd check in to see what the results look like four years later.This below is from...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mayor Richard Bailey Answers Questions from Coronado Shores Residents

Editor’s Note: Thank you to the Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group for conducting this virtual Q&A forum and for sharing their video with the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Parakeet Café – Health Conscious and Instagram Worthy

Parakeet Café held their soft opening over Halloween weekend, only a few weeks after debuting Parakeet Juicery (formerly Juice Crafters). Coronado bid farewell to...
Read more
City of Coronado

Free Parking, High Tech Enforcement Coming in January 2021

Parking in Coronado is one of the best bargains around at just 25 cents per hour, but our need to collect quarters will soon...
Read more
Business

Coronado Veteran Takes Business to New Heights with iFLY Oceanside

Coronado residents Melissa and Robert Blomsness own an indoor skydiving center called iFLY Oceanside. Rob is a combat Navy SEAL sniper who trained in...
Read more
Business

Local Dog Treat Company Knick Knack Paddy Whack Helps “Give a Dog a Home”

A new local dog treat company is helping rescue dogs find their forever homes. Knick Knack Paddy Whack aims to stop the euthanasia of...
Read more
Education

InclusioNado Organizes CUSD Diversity Book Drive

Following the social unrest of summer 2020, a group of Coronado community members formed the grassroots organization, InclusioNado. The mission of InclusioNado is to...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.