Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Thursday, October 29, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Education

InclusioNado Organizes CUSD Diversity Book Drive

By Chloe Berk

Following the social unrest of summer 2020, a group of Coronado community members formed the grassroots organization, InclusioNado. The mission of InclusioNado is to help the Coronado schools foster a diverse and inclusive culture. In support of this mission, InclusioNado is organizing a Diversity Book Drive to benefit all schools in the Coronado Unified School District. The Diversity Book Drive hopes to bring a greater selection of books with diverse perspectives to all the school libraries. 

- Advertisement -

An InclusioNado lawn sign.

Requested books for the book drive were selected from the California Department of Education’s list of recommended literature for kindergarten through 12th grade. This list further identified books that offered diverse perspectives and received notable awards including the Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, and Newbery Award. Working with the school principals and librarians, these books were cross-referenced with the current school library catalogs to identify which books were not currently available in the school libraries. With this information, InclusioNado created an Amazon wish list for books for each of the Coronado schools: Coronado High School, Coronado Middle School, Village Elementary School, and Silver Strand Elementary School.

- Advertisement -

The selected books represent a wide variety of diverse perspectives through fiction, non fiction, biography, and poetry written between the 1970s and today. Several books address the African and African American experience including stories of slavery, civil rights, the race riots of the 1990s, and the current day. Additional books tell stories of different races, ethnicities, religions, and abilities from around the world.

The book wish list for Coronado High School includes bestseller, Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood, a memoir of the author’s childhood in Iran during the Islamic Revolution. Also on the high school wish list is the Pulitzer-prize winning, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, about a family from the Dominican Republic, and All Involved: A Novel that covers the 1992 race riots in Los Angeles.

- Advertisement -

Books on the wish list for Coronado Middle School include National Book Award winner,The Thing About Luck, by Cynthia Kadohata which tells the story of a family of Japanese-American farmers. Another book, Zora and Me by Victoria Bond, is a fictionalized story of the young life of African-American author Zora Neale Hurston. Blackbird Fly shares the story of a Fillipino-American music-loving girl in eighth grade.

Village Elementary and Silver Strand Elementary wish lists include the picture book biography, You Never Heard of Sandy Koufax!?, about one of the only Jewish players in 1960s Major League Baseball. Young readers can also learn about the Navajo tribe in Sing Down the Moon by Scott O’Dell or Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo, in the biography, Me, Frida.

Donations to the Diversity Book Drive will help enhance the diverse perspectives available at the Coronado school libraries for many generations of Coronado students. CUSD librarians are exploring ways to feature the newly donated books and encourage student readers to seek out these new book additions.

InclusioNado encourages Coronado community members to support the Diversity Book Drive by visiting: www.inclusionado.org/book-drive and selecting their school of choice.

 

Support Coronado JournalismYour support will enable us to continue publishing informative and inspirational stories about the issues and people of the Coronado community.
Become a Monthly Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado Crossing Guards Assist with Student & Family Safety

After months of distance learning at home, cohorts of Coronado students are slowly returning to school, which means many bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians...
Read more
Education

CUSD Superintendent’s Update and COVID Dashboard (Two Active Cases)

Today, we enter into Phase 3 of our CUSD reopening plan and enthusiastically welcome new cohorts of students back on campus at both CMS...
Read more
Education

Physical Education in Session: How CHS PE Classes Operate During a Pandemic

With distance learning well underway at Coronado High School, some may be wondering how students are staying active despite excessive amounts of screen time....
Read more
Education

AP Classes Adapt to Distance Learning

From history to computer science, Coronado High School offers a wide variety of Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Enrolling in several AP classes over the...
Read more
Education

Coronado PTOs Sponsor CUSD Board Candidate Forum – Video Link

On October 13, 2020, the Coronado Parent Teacher Organizations for Silver Stand Elementary, Village Elementary, Coronado Middle School and Coronado High School sponsored a...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Books by Authors of Color and on Issues of Race in CHS Curriculum

In response to community calls for promoting diversity and inclusion in the Coronado schools, the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board announced the creation...
Read more
Education

CHS Senior Sunrise Brightens Back-to-School

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the Coronado High School class of 2021 certainly had a unique start to the school year. Coronado schools are using...
Read more
Education

High School Seniors and College Admission Tests During Pandemic

Coronado High School has a proud history of sending graduates to top colleges and universities. As the CHS class of 2021 starts their senior...
Read more
Sports

Middle School Fall Sports During the Pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, back to school will be very different this year. Students won’t be physically returning to school but middle school students...
Read more
Education

Back to School with Distance Learning: Computers, Internet Access & Desk Space

The August “back to school” season is very different this year as all Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) schools prepare to start the school...
Read more
Sports

CIF Announces High School Sports Schedule Amid Pandemic

On July 20th, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced changes to 2020-2021 high school sports. The athletic year will now have only two sports...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

In support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sherry Hughes RichterI'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. As a product of Coronado schools and a member of a...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Public Invited to ‘Virtual’ Avenue of Heroes Banner Ceremony Nov. 7

The City of Coronado invites the community to attend a very special Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication Ceremony, which will be held “virtually” on...
Read more
Community News

Some Coronado Residents Wake to ‘Racism Lives Here’ Yard Signs

This morning, some Coronado residents found unwanted signs on their lawns with the text “Racism Lives Here” followed by "Make America Great Again!" The...
Read more
Community News

Emerald Keepers’ Halloween Treat – Look for Painted Rocks This Weekend

With Halloween looking a little different this year, Emerald Keepers wanted to share a little treat with the community. Emerald Keepers is a local non-profit...
Read more
Dining

Chef Charleen Sandoval is up for the Challenge of a Fine Dining Restaurant During a Pandemic

Starting a new job is never easy, but starting a new job during the pandemic, in an industry that has been hit particularly hard,...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Discusses New LPR Parking Protocol, Special Event Permits, Trees & More

This week’s city council meeting started off with two well-deserved ceremonial presentations and an impressive student presentation by the Coronado Middle School Robotics Team....
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.