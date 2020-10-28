“Taking Turns” Children’s Book Released to Inspire Friendship

- Advertisement -

Coronado resident Marianne Blackstone Tabner’s new book Taking Turns is a whimsical tale written with a universal theme about restoring balance.

Sun and Moon have been together for a lifetime. Can they resolve their differences? Moon’s refusal to take turns with Sun to gain more attention not only impacts his friend, Sun, but affects our whole planet, Earth. Fun facts about our Sun and Moon included.

Filled with nature, science and how the sun and moon resolve their differences, Taking Turns offers social skills for children to learn kindness, sharing and friendship. This book follows the common core state standards for English, Science, and in social skills for children up to grade five.

About the Author:

Marianne Blackstone Tabner is passionately curious about everything. As an author, she shares her own fascination of learning with children by making reading fun. Taking Turns, offered in both English and Spanish, helps children to explore concepts of sharing while providing them with opportunities to expand their creativity and imagination with hands-on science activities.

Inspired by the birth of her first grandchild, Marianne rediscovered her passion to advocate for children’s literacy and their learning needs which began when she was a special education teacher in the Boston suburbs. Marianne is a devoted supporter of local and national literacy foundations. A portion of Marianne’s proceeds is donated to “Every Child a Reader” and “Children’s Literacy Foundation (Clif).”

Marianne has created “Mimi’s Story Hour” to share her love of reading with children and to provide fun, educational, hands-on activities for parents and teachers. Visit MarianneBlackstoneTabner.com

English Paperback & eBook on Amazon.com: https://amzn.to/2T2F9y8

Spanish Paperback on Amazon.com: https://amzn.to/3nYtWgc

Hardcover on Barnes & Noble: https://bit.ly/37yUCOW

