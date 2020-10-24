Figures Don’t Lie

Submitted by J. Fitzgerald Kemmett

We would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating our lives. While the loss of a loved one is never easy, we all realize that death is a critical part of the great circle of life. With the constant news coverage of Covid-19 and the way governments have used it to control their populations (we were once free people), it is critical that we keep the entire Covid-19 scenario in perspective.

- Advertisement -

Per the CDC, the total deaths in the US per year:

2020 2.710 million (prorated based on 2.270 as of 10/21/20)

- Advertisement -

2019 2.855 million

2018 2.839 million

- Advertisement -

2017 2.813 million

2016 2.744 million

2015 2.712 million

2014 2.621 million

So, the numbers from our vaunted CDC tell us that we will have a decline in 2020 total deaths to the lowest level since 2014. It is critical to note that these numbers seldom go down in future years, let alone go 5 years back! Sip on that for a hot minute as I’m sure CNN hasn’t brought that fact to your attention.

The US population is currently 328 million per the CDC. So the total death rate from Covid-19 (if you believe all the people stated as dying from Covid, actually died from Covid) is .007% in the US. We have shut down the world’s largest economy, destroyed lives, livelihoods, relationships and businesses because of a ridiculously low chance that you could die from this virus.

From now until the election, we will hear that the number of cases is skyrocketing. A considerable portion of this higher case count is college aged kids returning to school. The big secret is that a high percentage of these kids are asymptomatic. Ask yourself, when have we ever used the “number of cases” to rank a disease? Death counts are used and should be our continued focus.

One last thing, the average lifespan of a US citizen is 78.1 years of age. People over age 70 account for 80% of all Covid-19 deaths. So, if you have a pre-existing condition or if you are elderly, one could reasonably conclude that you should be cautious. But if you don’t fall in those categories, GO LIVE YOUR LIFE, stop watching CNN and vote Trump to save our country from a socialist, big government takeover of your freedom!

J. Fitzgerald Kemmett