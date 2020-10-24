Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, October 24, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by J. Fitzgerald Kemmett

We would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating our lives. While the loss of a loved one is never easy, we all realize that death is a critical part of the great circle of life. With the constant news coverage of Covid-19 and the way governments have used it to control their populations (we were once free people), it is critical that we keep the entire Covid-19 scenario in perspective.

- Advertisement -

Per the CDC, the total deaths in the US per year:

2020 2.710 million (prorated based on 2.270 as of 10/21/20)

- Advertisement -

2019 2.855 million

2018 2.839 million

- Advertisement -

2017 2.813 million

2016 2.744 million

2015 2.712 million

2014 2.621 million

So, the numbers from our vaunted CDC tell us that we will have a decline in 2020 total deaths to the lowest level since 2014. It is critical to note that these numbers seldom go down in future years, let alone go 5 years back! Sip on that for a hot minute as I’m sure CNN hasn’t brought that fact to your attention.

The US population is currently 328 million per the CDC. So the total death rate from Covid-19 (if you believe all the people stated as dying from Covid, actually died from Covid) is .007% in the US. We have shut down the world’s largest economy, destroyed lives, livelihoods, relationships and businesses because of a ridiculously low chance that you could die from this virus.

From now until the election, we will hear that the number of cases is skyrocketing. A considerable portion of this higher case count is college aged kids returning to school. The big secret is that a high percentage of these kids are asymptomatic. Ask yourself, when have we ever used the “number of cases” to rank a disease? Death counts are used and should be our continued focus.

One last thing, the average lifespan of a US citizen is 78.1 years of age. People over age 70 account for 80% of all Covid-19 deaths. So, if you have a pre-existing condition or if you are elderly, one could reasonably conclude that you should be cautious. But if you don’t fall in those categories, GO LIVE YOUR LIFE, stop watching CNN and vote Trump to save our country from a socialist, big government takeover of your freedom!

J. Fitzgerald Kemmett

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

In support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Sherry Hughes RichterI'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. As a product of Coronado schools and a member of a...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board: Letters of Support

Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado, Nick Kato here. This School Board election has been an amazing experience and I’ve learned so much over the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Widespread Support for John Duncan for City Council

Submitted by John DuncanThank you to the wonderful Coronado community and the amazing cross section of residents - including families, small business owners, retired...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Shane DurkinFriends and Neighbors,This letter is to affirm my support for Nick Kato to be elected to the Coronado School Board. I...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Whitney Antrim for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Whitney BenzianI am supporting Whitney Antrim for the Coronado School Board. I have known Whitney since our snazzy red sweater days at...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Increased COVID-19 Testing Helps to Keep County in Red Tier

While the local, COVID-19 adjusted case rate rose yesterday from 6.8 to 7.0 per every 100,000, increased testing in the region once again helped...
Read more
Community News

Port Master Plan Update: Revised Draft Released for Public Review

Continuing robust public outreach efforts for its Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) process, the Port of San Diego invites the public to review and...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 19

As of Friday evening, October 16, the county COVID-19 adjusted case rate had steadily increased and reached 7.0 cases per every 100,000 residents, placing...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Shane DurkinFriends and Neighbors,This letter is to affirm my support for Nick Kato to be elected to the Coronado School Board. I...
Read more
Education

Coronado PTOs Sponsor CUSD Board Candidate Forum – Video Link

On October 13, 2020, the Coronado Parent Teacher Organizations for Silver Stand Elementary, Village Elementary, Coronado Middle School and Coronado High School sponsored a...
Read more
Military

MOAA Presents Award to Kathy Prout

Ms. Kathy Prout has been awarded the Military Officers Association of America Award for Outstanding Service by Lt Gen Dana Atkins, USAF (ret), President of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). Kathy received the award in...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

In support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sherry Hughes RichterI'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. As a product of Coronado schools and a member of a...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board: Letters of Support

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado, Nick Kato here. This School Board election has been an amazing experience and I’ve learned so much over the...
Read more

Widespread Support for John Duncan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by John DuncanThank you to the wonderful Coronado community and the amazing cross section of residents - including families, small business owners, retired...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

City Council Discusses New LPR Parking Protocol, Special Event Permits, Trees & More

This week’s city council meeting started off with two well-deserved ceremonial presentations and an impressive student presentation by the Coronado Middle School Robotics Team....
Read more
Business

New Businesses Will Soon Fill Vacant Spaces in Coronado

This year has been one of more downs than ups for businesses and restaurants in Coronado (and worldwide) and that has created quite a...
Read more
Community News

Coach Hine’s Message to Trump and Biden Supporters Post Election (Video)

Coach Hines continues to encourage and publish bite-size tweets to his almost 50,000 followers.  Earlier today, he shared his views on how to react...
Read more
People

Welcoming Baby Mely in a Pandemic

When news of the pandemic hit, I was six weeks pregnant. Never did I imagine that I would deliver my baby while the world...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.