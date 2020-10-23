Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
City of Coronado

City Launches Comment Coronado Online Engagement Platform

By Managing Editor

Community engagement and communication are important values to the City of Coronado. To further involve residents, the City has launched Comment Coronado, an online engagement platform.

Prior to the public health orders prohibiting gatherings, City staff were working to host a course of public meetings to solicit input on a variety of projects. COVID-19 caused us to have to regather, pivot and offer a new approach to pursue public engagement.

Via a new platform attached to the City’s homepage, Coronado is rolling out Comment Coronado, a community engagement space that allows residents to get information on current projects and share their ideas. The site offers a variety of ways to connect through surveys and interactive maps, and through discussion forums and spaces to post ideas.

Residents can hear about and engage on topics that matter to them and receive updates on new projects. Stay tuned for the formal launch with the three featured projects — Climate Action Plan, Housing Element Update and Cays Park Rehabilitation Master Plan. Future projects will include programs from other departments, including the Coronado Public Library, which is planning to hold the voting for the final selection for the 2020 Coronado Community Read.

To participate for the first time, users need to register. While registration is not required to access Comment Coronado, it is necessary for many of the more interactive engagement opportunities. We ask you to register to the website for a few reasons. First, it helps ensure that a broader set of perspectives have an opportunity to be represented by attributing feedback and frequency of feedback to individuals. Second, it promotes accountability and encourages people to provide more thoughtful responses because feedback can be attributed to them. Finally, it also means that we can let you know any news if something major changes about the project.

Whether residents have 5 minutes or lots of time to share, they can learn about what is happening in City government and help make Coronado the greatest place it can be. Click here for a list of frequently asked questions to learn more. Visit the site by clicking on the link from the home page or by going to www.commentcoronado.org. Click on what interests you to get started.

 

Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996.

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

