Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
City of Coronado

Coronado to Host ‘Virtual’ Climate Action Plan Workshop

By Managing Editor

The City is set to meet “virtually” for its second Climate Action Plan workshop to develop a strategic roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Coronado. The City’s recently completed greenhouse gas emissions inventory and forecast will be discussed at the workshop.

- Advertisement -

The Community Development Department will host the public workshop at 5 pm on Thursday, Nov. 5, via the teleconferencing tool Zoom, for community members interested in learning more about and participating in the process.

The City is developing its first climate action plan to:

  • Document and showcase current and ongoing sustainability efforts;
  • Provide a road map to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the future; and
  • Improve its position to win grant opportunities.
- Advertisement -

Following the workshop, the City will conduct a community survey on issues related to the Climate Action Plan from Nov. 5 to Dec. 5. A public review of the draft Climate Action Plan is expected to be completed by early 2021, followed by a third community workshop. Public hearings to adopt the Climate Action Plan are anticipated in summer of 2021.

Click here to register for the virtual workshop via Zoom. For project updates, click here or visit the Climate Action Plan project page at www.commentcoronado.org. For questions, contact Associate Planner Howard Lee at (619) 522-2423 or hlee@coronado.ca.us.

- Advertisement -

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 16, 2020

https://youtu.be/a-42MtIKGAICoronado will soon roll out its new community engagement space “Comment Coronado.”Find out how the Comment Coronado platform will allow residents to get information...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Share Responses to Community in Rotary Forum

In advance of the November 3 election, the Coronado Rotary Club hosted a city council candidate forum on October 14, 2020.The Coronado City Council...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 9, 2020

https://youtu.be/L6xuluRMQlgCoronado will host free Halloween activities this year. Find out all about the drive-thru trick-or-treating event and social media Halloween contests in the latest...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget Surplus, Mills Act Homes, Traffic and Halloween

A budget surplus, designating Mills Act homes, the 130 Challenge and Halloween festivities were all highlights of the Coronado City Council meeting on October...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Navy EOD Releases Strategic Guidance for Next 10 Years, Developing Force to Compete and Win in GPC Environment

Source: U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One Public Affairs“U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Strategic Plan 2020-2030” will serve as a blue print to...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 16, 2020

https://youtu.be/a-42MtIKGAICoronado will soon roll out its new community engagement space “Comment Coronado.”Find out how the Comment Coronado platform will allow residents to get information...
Read more
Community News

Thanksgiving vs. COVID-19

By Walter Thomas Casey II, Texas A&M University-Texarkana; Marcia G. Ory, Texas A&M University, and Rebecca S.B. Fischer, Texas A&M University Originally published in The Conversation.Dr....
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Submitted by Mali HinesleyAs a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Share Responses to Community in Rotary Forum

In advance of the November 3 election, the Coronado Rotary Club hosted a city council candidate forum on October 14, 2020.The Coronado City Council...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Shane DurkinFriends and Neighbors,This letter is to affirm my support for Nick Kato to be elected to the Coronado School Board. I...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Whitney BenzianI am supporting Whitney Antrim for the Coronado School Board. I have known Whitney since our snazzy red sweater days at...
Read more

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mali HinesleyAs a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Welcoming Baby Mely in a Pandemic

When news of the pandemic hit, I was six weeks pregnant. Never did I imagine that I would deliver my baby while the world...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community...
Read more
People

Quarantine Family Collaboration: How Olympian Jesse Smith Brought Water Polo to a Children’s Book

What started as a series of bedtime stories quickly grew into a family collaboration and COVID-quarantine project, resulting in the world’s first illustrated children’s...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.