Coronado to Host ‘Virtual’ Climate Action Plan Workshop

The City is set to meet “virtually” for its second Climate Action Plan workshop to develop a strategic roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Coronado. The City’s recently completed greenhouse gas emissions inventory and forecast will be discussed at the workshop.

The Community Development Department will host the public workshop at 5 pm on Thursday, Nov. 5, via the teleconferencing tool Zoom, for community members interested in learning more about and participating in the process.

The City is developing its first climate action plan to:

Document and showcase current and ongoing sustainability efforts;

Provide a road map to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the future; and

Improve its position to win grant opportunities.

Following the workshop, the City will conduct a community survey on issues related to the Climate Action Plan from Nov. 5 to Dec. 5. A public review of the draft Climate Action Plan is expected to be completed by early 2021, followed by a third community workshop. Public hearings to adopt the Climate Action Plan are anticipated in summer of 2021.

Click here to register for the virtual workshop via Zoom. For project updates, click here or visit the Climate Action Plan project page at www.commentcoronado.org. For questions, contact Associate Planner Howard Lee at (619) 522-2423 or hlee@coronado.ca.us.

