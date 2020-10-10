Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, October 10, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

In-N-Out Reading Program Returns

By Coronado Public Library Events


In-N-Out’s Cover to Cover Reading Program is popular with Coronado Public Library users every year. This year, it is back, albeit virtually. From Oct. 3 through Nov. 14, registrants between the ages of four and twelve can earn a free hamburger or cheeseburger when they read five library books, for up to three rewards. Reward certificates can be picked up in person at the children’s reference desk in the library once virtual badges are redeemed electronically.

- Advertisement -

Parents can register their children and log their progress at coronado.beanstack.org. Please email kgraham@coronado.ca.us with any questions.

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Wellness in the Time of COVID-19

The pandemic has had wide-ranging impacts on everyone's daily life. Some people find it hard to name their grief or losses, especially ones that...
Read more
Community News

Calling All Junior Detectives: Help Solve a Coronado Caper!

Time is ticking to solve the clandestine crime that occurs in Coronado! Coronado Schools Foundation is calling on our community of stealthy super sleuths...
Read more
Community News

Turkey Coloring Contest 2020 – Open Through Nov. 5

Recreation and Golf Services in partnership with the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club are hosting the annual Turkey Coloring Contest for children grades K-5th. The...
Read more
Community News

Pandemic-Style Halloween Fun Might Look Different, But the Holiday is Not Cancelled

The answer to the often-heard question “Will Halloween be cancelled this year?” is a resounding “NO” with new and creative ways to make this...
Read more
Community News

Nado Halloween Drive for Monarch School

From Girl Scout Troop #5548Dear Coronado,Please help us make it a fun Halloween for underprivileged kids at the Monarch School! There will be no...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado to Host Virtual Workshop on the City’s Housing Element (Oct. 22)

The City is set to “virtually” kick off the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update to Coronado’s General Plan to incorporate the state’s new requirements into...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

College Admissions During COVID-19 – Seminar on Sept. 17

The Coronado Public Library will host a talk by Greg Kaplan, author of Earning Admission: Real Strategies for Getting into Highly Selective Colleges on...
Read more
Community News

Library to Host Program for Pet Owners – Sept. 21

Have you adopted a pet in the past few months? Do you find training and socialization for your new friend to be a challenge?...
Read more
Education

Library Offers Dramatic New Program for Young Actors

Do you have a star in the making at home? Coronado Public Library proudly presents a new online drama series for youth participants, ages...
Read more
Community News

September Spice It Up, Coronado!

Discover a new favorite spice with the Coronado Public Library. Every month, the library will invite community members to explore different spices used in...
Read more
Community News

Library Invites Nominations for the 2021 Community Read

The Coronado Public Library invites readers to submit suggestions for the 2021 Coronado Community Read program through the Coronado Community Read website at www.coronado.ca.us/communityread2021....
Read more
Community News

Library Launches Self-Care Program

Self care means many things. It can mean taking a moment for yourself, spending time doing things you love, or simply reminding yourself that...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Phil MonroeCoronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself...
Read more

Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Col. Wendy McGuire, US Army(ret), CHS ‘73Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council Common Sense: I first became aware of...
Read more

Reelect Mike Donovan to the City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim KaufmanMike Donovan has done a fantastic job as a member of the City Council, and I strongly recommend his reelection. Mike...
Read more

Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Bo Blumenthal, Coronado High School Class of 1998I am writing to convey my support for Nick Kato in his bid for CUSD...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget Surplus, Mills Act Homes, Traffic and Halloween

A budget surplus, designating Mills Act homes, the 130 Challenge and Halloween festivities were all highlights of the Coronado City Council meeting on October...
Read more
Community News

Pandemic-Style Halloween Fun Might Look Different, But the Holiday is Not Cancelled

The answer to the often-heard question “Will Halloween be cancelled this year?” is a resounding “NO” with new and creative ways to make this...
Read more
Business

Juice Crafters Becoming Parakeet Juicery, Highlighting Joy of Health

The former Juice Crafters in Coronado is evolving into Parakeet Juicery and nearing completion, with a joyful but “super clean” angle as well as...
Read more
People

“Empire Builder” Showcases John D. Spreckels’ Influence on Coronado and San Diego

Reaching far beyond Coronado, John Diedrich Spreckels greatly influenced the growth of San Diego at the end of the 19th and beginning of the...
Read more
People

Carter Grimes: From the Nado Sun to the Avon Farms Ice

When you think of Southern California sports, what comes to mind? Is it surfing? Water polo? Swimming? Or perhaps baseball or soccer? Whatever sport...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.