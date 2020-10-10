In-N-Out Reading Program Returns



In-N-Out’s Cover to Cover Reading Program is popular with Coronado Public Library users every year. This year, it is back, albeit virtually. From Oct. 3 through Nov. 14, registrants between the ages of four and twelve can earn a free hamburger or cheeseburger when they read five library books, for up to three rewards. Reward certificates can be picked up in person at the children’s reference desk in the library once virtual badges are redeemed electronically.

- Advertisement -

Parents can register their children and log their progress at coronado.beanstack.org. Please email kgraham@coronado.ca.us with any questions.