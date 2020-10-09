Turkey Coloring Contest 2020 – Open Through Nov. 5

Recreation and Golf Services in partnership with the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club are hosting the annual Turkey Coloring Contest for children grades K-5th. The contest began October 7 and ends November 5 at 12 pm.

Contest details:

Ages K-5th grade

Materials to be used: crayons, markers or colored pencils only

Be sure to complete both pages and submit to the drop off at west entrance of the Community Center or email recdept@coronado.ca.us

Contest deadline for submission is Thursday, November 5, at 12 pm

Winners will be announced November 17 at the City Council meeting and prizes will be mailed

Coloring sheet & instructions are available to pick up from the bottom drawer of the drop-box oven located at the West entrance of the Community Center.

To print from home, go to the Recreation and Golf Services website to download your turkey coloring sheet, or click HERE.

The entries will be shared in this photo album: https://www.yogile.com/turkey_coloring_contest/

For more information, contact Recreation and Golf Services at (619) 522-7342.