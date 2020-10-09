Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, October 9, 2020

Community News

Turkey Coloring Contest 2020 – Open Through Nov. 5

By Managing Editor

Opens Rec & Golf Services webpageRecreation and Golf Services in partnership with the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club are hosting the annual Turkey Coloring Contest for children grades K-5th. The contest began October 7 and ends November 5 at 12 pm.

Contest details:

  • Ages K-5th grade
  • Materials to be used: crayons, markers or colored pencils only
  • Be sure to complete both pages and submit to the drop off at west entrance of the Community Center or email recdept@coronado.ca.us
  • Contest deadline for submission is Thursday, November 5, at 12 pm
  • Winners will be announced November 17 at the City Council meeting and prizes will be mailed

Coloring sheet & instructions are available to pick up from the bottom drawer of the drop-box oven located at the West entrance of the Community Center.

To print from home, go to the Recreation and Golf Services website to download your turkey coloring sheet, or click HERE.

The entries will be shared in this photo album: https://www.yogile.com/turkey_coloring_contest/

For more information, contact Recreation and Golf Services at (619) 522-7342.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

