CUSD Message from Superintendent – Phase 2 Begins

Happy Saturday, CUSD Community.

We are excited to welcome students in Phase 2 back to campus on Monday! Guidance states using a gradual implementation of cohorting in order to monitor and stabilize groups of students for two to three weeks prior to introducing new cohorts. The planning, scheduling, and logistics of this process require a Herculean effort by so many members of our staff, Governing Board, and parent community; the collective commitment to the health, safety, and success of our students cannot be overstated.

Important information has been sent to families with students returning the week of October 5th. Please review the following protocols:

Families will be checking for symptoms at home and the school will do wellness checks when students arrive at school. Please click here to complete the CUSD Parent/Guardian Health and Safety Agreement for In-Person Instruction. Any student who has been exposed to someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 after September 20 would need to contact their school site health office to be cleared to return to school. (We want to know anyone who has been exposed 14 days before school starts. This date would allow us to follow any families who fall into this category to ensure a safe return to school). Please click here to view the Covid-19 Symptom Decision Tree.

Families should also understand some of the guidelines we are obligated to follow:

of the following possible symptoms of Covid-19, they will be sent home. The symptoms include: fever/ chills, cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, or has been around someone with Covid-19. There are two paths for the student to return to school. 1) The student shows a negative PCR Covid test and has been symptom-free for 72 hours without medication. Or 2) the student can stay home for 10 days from the onset of symptoms and return after 10 days if they are fever-free (without medication), they do not have a fever, and their symptoms are improving. Staff will adhere to the same guidelines.

The District health staff in conjunction with the San Diego County Health Department will follow any Presumed Positive or Positive Covid cases. A person who has a positive Covid case will remain quarantined at home for 10 days with their family members. Close contacts with positive cases will also be quarantined. Close contacts will be quarantined for 14 days.

The District’s Covid Response Team will collaborate with SD County Public Health Response team to report positive cases and possible exposures. The district Covid Response team will identify individuals who have been in close contact (within 6feet for 15 minutes or more) of an infected person and take necessary steps. The team will investigate any COVID-19 illness and determine if any work-related factors could have contributed to the risk of infection. The school will implement the necessary processes and protocols when a workplace has an outbreak, in accordance with CDPH guidelines.

Click here to review the Covid-19 Mitigation Protocols for San Diego County Schools.

As we monitor and assess cohorts returning to all four campuses, we are actively planning for Phase 3. Please review the COVID-19: CUSD Response Timeline here. Additional information and details will be provided on this phase prior to the Governing Board meeting on October 15.

As our children continue to return to our campuses, we are reminded of the patience and resolve of our parents. Thank you for entrusting your children to us.

Karl Mueller