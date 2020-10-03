Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, October 3, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity NewsPeople

Community Gives Thanks to Coronado Police and Fire Departments

By Jennifer Velez

Franklin Kostenko and Morgan Bruhin strike a pose with Detective Amy Beebe and Officer Danielle Adams after delivering baskets to the Coronado Police Officers Association.

- Advertisement -

It’s always nice to feel appreciated. And it’s also nice to be the giver of appreciation. Dozens of community members and businesses came together in support of our local first responders this past week. Elizabeth Bruhin and Alma Kostenko, with their sons Morgan Bruhin and Franklin Kostenko, delivered baskets full of goodies to the Coronado Police Officers Association and the Coronado Fire Department. Gift cards, gifts, and money had been donated and was used to put together the baskets as a thank you for the work our first responders do to keep our community safe.

Bruhin commented that the officers were very grateful and appreciative of the generosity. They said they feel very fortunate to work in such a great community. She laughed as she remembered the firemen’s surprise and then how they said they’d enjoy fighting over the presents.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters happily accept thank you goodies from Franklin Kostenko and Morgan Bruhin.

Monies raised from residents helped buy gifts and certificates from many local businesses. Additionally, the following businesses generously donated gift cards, merchandise or services: Poke 123, Lizzy B’s Lash & Skin, hats and patches from URT, Buona Forchetta, McP’s, Potter Chiropractic, Accalia Salon, Barbells to Bombshells, haircuts for all police officers and firefighters from Bliss Salon, Bungalow 56, coffee from Starbucks, Saiko Sushi, Altitude Brewing Company, Harmony Kai Massage, Cold Stone Creamery, Burger Lounge, Vons, Apex Recovery, City Council candidate John Duncan, and puzzles from Coronado MainStreet. Our first responders work hard, and anyone can join in by thanking the firefighters and police officers when you see them.

- Advertisement -

Alma Kostenko and Elizabeth Bruhin with Officer Danielle Adams and Detective Amy Beebe and the donated gift baskets full of local goodness.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Teens Follow Their Passions to Beat Boredom During the Pandemic

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the new era of distance learning, and unpredictable changes to daily life, some teens have found themselves bored out of...
Read more
Community News

Richard Lederer’s Fascinating Facts About Our Presidents

Who was our youngest American president? Who was our oldest? Who was our tallest, shortest, and fattest? Union-Tribune language columnist and American history quizmaster...
Read more
Community News

Kids and Screen Time – Zoom Lecture

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., Dr. Katherine Nguyen Williams will co-host a virtual lecture on Zoom for Coronado Public Library users along...
Read more
Community News

Tijuana River Valley Legislation Signed into Law

In his final actions on legislation passed this session, California Governor Gavin Newsom last night signed into law Senator Ben Hueso’s (D-San Diego) bill...
Read more
Community News

Wine Tasters “Zoom” to Paso Robles for Rotary’s End Polio Now Event

Locals interested in an entertaining wine night signed up to “come away” to Paso Robles Friday, September 25 for a virtual getaway, tasty sips,...
Read more
Community News

Herd Immunity: Corralling the Facts

By Aneri Pattani, Kaiser Health NewsFor a term that’s at least 100 years old, “herd immunity” has gained new life in 2020.It starred in...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chock-full of approvals, with two things being taken off for...
Read more
Dining

Bluewater Boathouse ‘Tent City’ Grill Offers Stunning Views and Cuisine

From the moment we walked up to the hostess stand outside Bluewater Boathouse 'Tent City' Grill, we were welcomed and noticed that they were...
Read more
People

Emile Fischbeck Celebrates Being 100 Years Young

Emile Fischbeck, who recently turned 100, started driving at the age of 12 before driver’s licenses were even in existence. Originally from Virginia, her...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: Meet Some of the Coronado Police Department

A number of programs have been implemented over the years to acquaint the public with the Coronado Police Department (CPD). For example, the Senior...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: The Impacts of the Bridge

One of the most unfortunate situations that the Coronado Police Department (CPD) deals with on a regular basis is suicide attempts on the San...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: CPD Training, Accountability, Statistics

A small community of approximately 25,000 residents, Coronado is a unique place to police due to the town's military presence, many part-time homeowners, tourists...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Endorsement of John Duncan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jeff FarrellI have had the pleasure of interacting with John Duncan on many occasions over the years in youth sports. He has...
Read more

Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ed DoughertyPlease consider this my endorsement of Nick Kato as a member of the Coronado School Board.Admittedly, I have never served on...
Read more

Candidate Endorsement for John Duncan

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonCoronado residents are extremely fortunate to have John Duncan, a very experienced, talented candidate running for the empty City Council seat....
Read more

Important Option to Golf Course Sewage Plant Ignored by City

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daniel SwansonRecently the City of Coronado released its draft Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) to go forward with its planned sewage treatment facility...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Tijuana River Valley Legislation Signed into Law

In his final actions on legislation passed this session, California Governor Gavin Newsom last night signed into law Senator Ben Hueso’s (D-San Diego) bill...
Read more
Dining

Serrano’s Restaurateur Overcomes Two Pandemics to Open Eponymous Street Tacos & Bar

As a couple and business team, Oscar Serrano and Hailie Voskeritchian are growing Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar beyond downtown to now Coronado.From Puerto...
Read more
People

Paddle Boarding Adds to Coronado Couple’s Zest for Life During Pandemic

Travel is an adventure and a way of life for 34-year Coronado resident Cyndee DuMontier and her husband Tom, who has lived here for...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Sept. 28, 2020

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency. State Metrics:Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains...
Read more
Dining

Garage Buona Forchetta Serves Up Legendary Italian Eats, Killer Carry-Out Wine Deals and a Side of Spooky Decor

If you're looking for authentic Italian eats in a safe, outdoor setting, park yourself at Garage Buona Forchetta. Not only will you enjoy perfection...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.