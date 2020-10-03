Community Gives Thanks to Coronado Police and Fire Departments

- Advertisement -

It’s always nice to feel appreciated. And it’s also nice to be the giver of appreciation. Dozens of community members and businesses came together in support of our local first responders this past week. Elizabeth Bruhin and Alma Kostenko, with their sons Morgan Bruhin and Franklin Kostenko, delivered baskets full of goodies to the Coronado Police Officers Association and the Coronado Fire Department. Gift cards, gifts, and money had been donated and was used to put together the baskets as a thank you for the work our first responders do to keep our community safe.

Bruhin commented that the officers were very grateful and appreciative of the generosity. They said they feel very fortunate to work in such a great community. She laughed as she remembered the firemen’s surprise and then how they said they’d enjoy fighting over the presents.

Monies raised from residents helped buy gifts and certificates from many local businesses. Additionally, the following businesses generously donated gift cards, merchandise or services: Poke 123, Lizzy B’s Lash & Skin, hats and patches from URT, Buona Forchetta, McP’s, Potter Chiropractic, Accalia Salon, Barbells to Bombshells, haircuts for all police officers and firefighters from Bliss Salon, Bungalow 56, coffee from Starbucks, Saiko Sushi, Altitude Brewing Company, Harmony Kai Massage, Cold Stone Creamery, Burger Lounge, Vons, Apex Recovery, City Council candidate John Duncan, and puzzles from Coronado MainStreet. Our first responders work hard, and anyone can join in by thanking the firefighters and police officers when you see them.

