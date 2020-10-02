Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, October 2, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Business

Stocks Skip Summer Vacation

Promoted Partner Content

By Orion Capital Management LLC

The third quarter of 2020 marked the second consecutive quarter of the rapid and improbable global equity market recovery from the coronavirus lockdown lows of late March.  For the quarter, the S&P 500 Index gained 8.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 7.6%. These gains pushed the S&P into positive territory for 2020 (+4.1%), a remarkable performance given the damage Covid-19 has inflicted on the global economy.

- Advertisement -

Third Quarter Activity

The third quarter was divided into two distinct periods. In the first, which encompassed July and August, stocks continued their rapid but steady climb from the March lows. Technology stocks, as they have since the beginning of this market rally, led the way. Heavy buying of shares and options from a swelling cadre of individual investors along with large companies, notably Japan’s Softbank, pushed technology shares inexorably higher through July and August. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ set all-time closing highs on September 2, 2020.

- Advertisement -

But while the third quarter in its entirety was positive for equities, there was a distinct shift in investor sentiment in early September, which was the first negative month for U.S. stocks since March and which featured four down weeks in a row. During the month, the S&P 500 dropped nearly 10% peak-to-trough. Stock Trader’s Almanac devotees will point out that historically, September has been the worst month of the year for stocks. There was no specific event that precipitated the September downturn, however. Investor enthusiasm over the summer had driven stocks up much faster than their underlying businesses had grown, leaving a large valuation air pocket. While technology remains the 2020 market leader, it also led the September decline.

We see three major factors impacting financial markets in the final quarter of the year.

Vaccine Progress

- Advertisement -

First, our progress on Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics holds the key to better performance from the global economy over the next year. With a tested and trusted vaccine that is distributed widely, along with more effective therapeutics and better, faster testing, the world can begin to get back to normal life and we will likely see a firm uptick in the rate of global economic growth.

Election Tensions

Second, with the U.S. election only a month away, stocks have maintained a constructive tone. However, given the tightness and acrimony of the race, we think there is a good possibility that post-election confusion and challenges could roil the markets.

Fiscal Uncertainty

Third, fiscal support for the economy is running out from the initial efforts in the spring and Congress is trying to hash out another spending package to support individuals and businesses that the pandemic has impacted. In recent days, we have seen a growing number of layoff announcements. Disney is laying off 28,000 employees while United Airlines and American Airlines have said they will cut 32,000 jobs. Unfortunately, there will probably be many more corporate layoff announcements in the coming months. Whether or not Congress can get a deal done on another package is likely to significantly sour or sweeten investor sentiment as we head toward the close of this tumultuous year.

I hope everyone is staying safe. Please contact me with any questions about the markets or your portfolio: thoms@orioncapitalmgmt.com

Read more of our financial market commentary here: Commentary

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Orion Capital Management LLC
Orion Capital Management LLC

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Coronado Psych: How to Get Started With Therapy

Not only is it hard to recognize when you need therapy or counseling services, it can be even harder to find a therapist who...
Read more
Business

Jo Stretch Brings the Benefits of Stretching to Coronado

Get ready to feel renewed, with less aches and pains, after a visit to Jo Stretch, soon to be open at 1010 C Avenue,...
Read more
Business

City Manager Discusses Impact of SR75 Relinquishment on Coronado Businesses

Coronado Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham hosts a Zoom call with City Manager Blair King to discuss the upcoming relinquishment of State Route 75...
Read more
Business

Coronado Psych: What Is Depression and How Do I Get Help?

Most people experience feelings of low mood or sadness at some point throughout their lives (e.g. grieving a loved one or even just feeling...
Read more
Business

Coronado Bliss Salon Offering Free Cuts for CPD and CFD

Coronado Bliss Salon is honoring our Police and Fire Department with free haircuts. Coronado’s police and firefighters spend countless hours away from their families...
Read more
Business

Investors’ Sense of SNOW

In Smilla’s Sense of Snow, a 1997 Danish thriller film based on Peter Hoeg’s novel of a similar name, heroine Smilla Jaspersen (played by...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Is Your Portfolio Too Risky?

The worldwide spread of the coronavirus has caused record volatility in financial markets around with world.  The U.S. stock market lost roughly a third of...
Read more
Business

The Most Powerful Retirement Plan You Have Never Heard of…

A Tale Of Two Tax Bills Mike and Mark are identical twins. Both are 58 years old and have successful medical practices. Their practices are...
Read more
Business

Will the Four Horsemen Trample Your Retirement?

After decades of working and saving diligently, you are probably looking forward to a steady stream of income to fund an enjoyable and productive...
Read more
Business

Time To Come Out Of Our Bunkers?

by Peter Thoms, CFA, MBAThe first quarter ended with pervasive fears about the long-term damage COVID-19 would do to our collective health and to...
Read more
Business

Should You Care About The CARES Act?

Making the most of your personal finances requires that you do the big things right, of course, but also that you do many small...
Read more
Business

How Can Stocks be Going Up? (Video)

Peter Thoms, Orion’s Founder and Portfolio Manager, provides a stock market update and answers the question: “How can stocks be going up when the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Candidate Endorsement for John Duncan

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonCoronado residents are extremely fortunate to have John Duncan, a very experienced, talented candidate running for the empty City Council seat....
Read more

Important Option to Golf Course Sewage Plant Ignored by City

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daniel SwansonRecently the City of Coronado released its draft Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) to go forward with its planned sewage treatment facility...
Read more

Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan TsengI am a 10-year Coronado resident with two kids (ages 1 & 3) and this letter is my endorsement for Nick...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Harry and Jessica ThaeteWe are writing to ask your support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board.We have known the Antrims for...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Tijuana River Valley Legislation Signed into Law

In his final actions on legislation passed this session, California Governor Gavin Newsom last night signed into law Senator Ben Hueso’s (D-San Diego) bill...
Read more
Dining

Serrano’s Restaurateur Overcomes Two Pandemics to Open Eponymous Street Tacos & Bar

As a couple and business team, Oscar Serrano and Hailie Voskeritchian are growing Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar beyond downtown to now Coronado.From Puerto...
Read more
People

Paddle Boarding Adds to Coronado Couple’s Zest for Life During Pandemic

Travel is an adventure and a way of life for 34-year Coronado resident Cyndee DuMontier and her husband Tom, who has lived here for...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Sept. 28, 2020

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency. State Metrics:Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains...
Read more
Dining

Garage Buona Forchetta Serves Up Legendary Italian Eats, Killer Carry-Out Wine Deals and a Side of Spooky Decor

If you're looking for authentic Italian eats in a safe, outdoor setting, park yourself at Garage Buona Forchetta. Not only will you enjoy perfection...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.