Friday, October 2, 2020

Endorsement of John Duncan for City Council

Submitted by Jeff Farrell

I have had the pleasure of interacting with John Duncan on many occasions over the years in youth sports. He has always been generous with his time and has set a great example with the parents and the kids he has coached. A truly good person with a heart for our youth.

I have been impressed over the years with the way John has stepped up and done something to help preserve the important homes here in Coronado. We are blessed to have someone so passionate invest his own money into restoring multiple historic homes. We are lucky to have people in the community who see the value of preserving our island’s charm.

Over the years I have had the pleasure of getting to know John and his family. I have always been struck by their kindness and generosity. I think we are fortunate to have someone like this represent our city. I strongly support John for City Council.

Jeff Farrell

 

-----
