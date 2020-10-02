Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 2, 2020

By Managing Editor

Playgrounds in Coronado are reopening. Find out when and what is required when visiting City playgrounds in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the City’s new Leaf Blower ordinance and upcoming virtual electric hand tool demonstrations; an update on the Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge; decisions soon on Halloween in Coronado; a cooling center update; the Coronado Police and Fire departments’ participation in the Pink Patch Project; a murder mystery where community members write the ending; and Boogie, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Managing Editor
