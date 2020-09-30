Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Wine Tasters “Zoom” to Paso Robles for Rotary’s End Polio Now Event

By Aly Lawson

Pouring the Eberle Winery’s selected cabernet sauvignon as the Coronado Rotary Club’s “End Polio Now” virtual wine tasting event kicks off with music and images of Paso Robles, where the featured wines were created.

- Advertisement -

Locals interested in an entertaining wine night signed up to “come away” to Paso Robles Friday, September 25 for a virtual getaway, tasty sips, their own accompaniments — and all for a good cause.

The Coronado Rotary Club hosted a wine tasting event online for the first time to continue its polio fundraiser tradition of a tasting gathering, wines for sale and an auction — despite the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Coronado Rotary has been meeting weekly online since March 15, said club member and one of the event organizers Kris Grant. The gathering was the club’s 12th wine tasting end-polio fundraiser but a first virtual occurrence, with proceeds still going to the worldwide Rotary cause End Polio Now. Funds also included large donations, matching and auction items often ramped up during the unique and amusing online chat bidding.

Tastings focused on Paso Robles wines including two guest speakers, Stacie Jacob from Travel Paso and Christopher Taranto from the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. The “Pioneers of Paso” winemakers featured were Gary Eberle of Eberle Winery, Austin Hope of Hope Family Wines and Janell Dusi of J Dusi Winery.

- Advertisement -

The wines selected were an Eberle cabernet sauvignon, a Hope treana chardonnay and a J Dusi pinot grigio. Each winemaker shared about their featured wine, followed by tasting thoughts from a local “celebrity” Rotarian wine-taster; participants included Coronado City Manager Blair King, resident Fred Mougayar — a sommelier by profession — and Jim Laslavic, recently retired KNSD sports director and a former NFL player; Laslavic and Eberle played football together at Penn State under legendary coach Joe Paterno.

“We almost didn’t have anything this year,” Grant said of the annual fundraiser, adding how she called Sue Maack (the wine-tasting planning committee’s co-chair along with Kitt Williams) and suggested a virtual event — based on Grant’s experience with webinars as a member of the International Food, Wine and Travel Writers Association. “It is amazing what you can learn about a region and how much a virtual wine tasting can whet your appetite to travel to an area.”

Paso Robles is halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as about half an hour from the coast, with over 32,000 residents. And with over 200 wineries, Jacob shared how it’s the epicenter of the craft beer and distillery movement.

The California central coast city has a western border six miles from the Pacific Ocean and a diverse landscape, from river bottoms and flat lands to rolling hills and mountains on either side as well as the Salinas River running through it. Taranto explained how the climate, porous soil absorbing moisture like a sponge and even spongy lightweight rock, contribute to the region’s high-quality wine.

Jacob described the feeling of the area as casual, unpretentious — “cowboys who surf.”

And probably love wine.

Various participant screens during the event covering Paso Robles, delicious wine and generous auction items showed fun Zoom backgrounds, single tasters as well as duos, trios and larger gatherings in backyard patios complete with charcuteries and lots of laughter.

Eberle said grinning that his rules of wine start with how it has to be red. A typo added an extra thousand to a bid and that got a laugh. And auction items included a local champagne brunch for six, an heirloom video bumped up to two, and time with a couple consisting of two past Rotary presidents.

Around 30 participants plus multiple guests per screen sometimes, registered and signed on for the Coronado Rotary wine tasting that also discussed Paso Robles’ climate, special ambiance and tourism draw.

The final tally for funds raised will occur after the Rotary meeting Wednesday but $150,000 is a conservative estimate of what has been raised to date, Grant offered. She also noted the purchase matching provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the effort to eradicate polio everywhere. The World Health Organization reports we’re 99% of the way to no longer having polio exist.

This summer Grant and a friend went on a road trip to visit a third friend in Monterey. Grant suggested they stop in Paso to wine taste and called Taranto, who put her in touch with Eberle and Dusi. She stopped at their wineries, and Eberle suggested Grant taste at Hope’s as well. And when Grant connected with Jacob at the tourism bureau, Jacob helped arrange the auction prize for a Paso getaway.

“I feel like I have so many friends in Paso now,” Grant said, “and that’s something that I’ve seen people say over and over. It’s the people that make that area special.”

Grant shared how the Rotary’s wine-tasting committee got involved with a series of Zoom planning meetings.

“Ray Karno has been spectacular creating videos and organizing all the people,” she said. “Jim Kaufman (who normally hosts the event at his home) has been the repository for the 72 bottles of wine I brought back. It was really hot in Paso when I was there, so I had to whisk the wine into my car and quickly into my air-conditioned hotel room, and then not make any stops as I hightailed it home!”

Grant said she heartily recommends Paso for a road trip with wineries having outdoor settings, patios overlooking vineyards and cooling misters — as well as many restaurants which beckon since she heard about them on a recent Paso Wine podcast.

The evening concluded with encouragement to get back to Kaufman’s house and photos of past events set to nostalgic but inspiring music.

The Coronado Rotary Club has over 250 members with its average Zoom attendance around 100.

Learn more about Rotary in Coronado.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Aly Lawson
Aly Lawson
Aly has a BA in mass communication, emphasizing journalism and public relations, and a MBA in marketing. She has worked as a reporter and marketer in various industries and overseas. She also won a best community business story award from the Nevada Press Association in 2017. Originally from Washington, this is her second time living in Coronado, where her husband is stationed as a Navy helicopter pilot. They have two small children and the whole family adores Coronado. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Herd Immunity: Corralling the Facts

By Aneri Pattani, Kaiser Health NewsFor a term that’s at least 100 years old, “herd immunity” has gained new life in 2020.It starred in...
Read more
Community News

Over 3,500 Pounds of Trash Removed from Coronado! (video)

Thank you to everyone who participated in Emerald Keepers' CAN THE TRASH during September! Drawing prizes included 22 local gift certificates purchased...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Sept. 28, 2020

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency. State Metrics:Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains...
Read more
Community News

Solve a Clandestine Coronado Crime with Your Family; First-Ever CSF Auction Gets a Mystery Makeover!

It’s an uncanny conundrum, but we know you can help! We’re saving you a front-row seat to a real-time riddle: the “Who Dunnit? A Coronado...
Read more
Community News

Don’t Let Halloween Turn Into a COVID Nightmare

By Priscilla Blossom, Kaiser Health NewsFor Laura Stoutingburg and her family, Halloween has always been a monthlong celebration of corn mazes, pumpkin patches and,...
Read more
Business

Jo Stretch Brings the Benefits of Stretching to Coronado

Get ready to feel renewed, with less aches and pains, after a visit to Jo Stretch, soon to be open at 1010 C Avenue,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Alexia Palacios-Peters Delves Into Bid for CUSD Board

Alexia Palacios-Peters has been considering running for the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board for over five years, attending trainings and preparing.A government attorney...
Read more
Travel

Paradise on a Trike

Paradise Trike Tours isn't just a popular activity for cruise ship guests to San Diego but an ideal excursion for area residents as well as other...
Read more
City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more
Community News

Church Book Club Tackles “Waking Up White,” Brave Spaces

Christ Church in Coronado is hosting a weekly book club currently reading Waking Up White, and kicking off a Sacred Ground educational series that’s...
Read more
Community News

Mobile Black Lives Matter Protest Shares Message in Coronado

A peaceful, mobile Black Lives Matter protest left downtown San Diego yesterday to pass through Coronado, traveling across the bridge and down Third Street...
Read more
Business

Seeking a Haircut? Look Up a Coronado Barber Shop

With new Navy personnel activity restrictions released at the end of June to help combat the spread of COVID-19, Coronado barber shops are looking...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Important Option to Golf Course Sewage Plant Ignored by City

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daniel SwansonRecently the City of Coronado released its draft Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) to go forward with its planned sewage treatment facility...
Read more

Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan TsengI am a 10-year Coronado resident with two kids (ages 1 & 3) and this letter is my endorsement for Nick...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Harry and Jessica ThaeteWe are writing to ask your support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board.We have known the Antrims for...
Read more

In Support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Eliot and Sarah HonakerWe are writing in support of Nick Kato for the Coronado School Board. Nick passionately cares about our community...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Dining

Serrano’s Restaurateur Overcomes Two Pandemics to Open Eponymous Street Tacos & Bar

As a couple and business team, Oscar Serrano and Hailie Voskeritchian are growing Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar beyond downtown to now Coronado.From Puerto...
Read more
People

Paddle Boarding Adds to Coronado Couple’s Zest for Life During Pandemic

Travel is an adventure and a way of life for 34-year Coronado resident Cyndee DuMontier and her husband Tom, who has lived here for...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Sept. 28, 2020

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency. State Metrics:Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains...
Read more
Dining

Garage Buona Forchetta Serves Up Legendary Italian Eats, Killer Carry-Out Wine Deals and a Side of Spooky Decor

If you're looking for authentic Italian eats in a safe, outdoor setting, park yourself at Garage Buona Forchetta. Not only will you enjoy perfection...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Tuesday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado's "The...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.