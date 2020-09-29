Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
FeaturedCommunityPeopleEntertainmentTravel

Paddle Boarding Adds to Coronado Couple’s Zest for Life During Pandemic

Paddle boarding has been especially therapeutic for Cyndee who suffered a stroke just over a year ago while on a fishing trip with Tom in Minnesota. She has since recovered, but credits paddle boarding as a large part of her recovery.

By Jennifer Velez

Tom and Cyndee exude joy in everything they do.

- Advertisement -

Travel is an adventure and a way of life for 34-year Coronado resident Cyndee DuMontier and her husband Tom, who has lived here for 20 years. They met seven years ago while both were living at The Shores. Shortly after a humorous encounter in the laundry room, Tom began leaving notes on Cyndee’s door inviting her to coffee, then for drinks, and things blossomed quickly.

Thus, began their travel adventures. Their first trip together started with a three-week trip to Seattle and an Alaskan cruise, and ended up with them travelling all 1400 miles of the ALCAN Highway. Another trip turned into five months cruising from Florida to Barcelona, jetting to Rome and cruising throughout the Mediterranean, and then back to Florida. From then on, every year from June 15 through November 15 they have travelled all over the globe. “We are great travelling companions,” comments Tom.

- Advertisement -

They love catching a few Padres games during spring training in Arizona. They also enjoy visiting the National Parks, and go with no set agenda and stay until they have seen their fill. Australia, China, India, Africa, and Asia are just a few of the countries these world travelers have explored.

“It’s hard to choose a favorite country, but I would have to say our month in Africa and South Africa is a highlight,” says Cyndee. They especially enjoyed the elephant safaris in Botswana. “It was like a storybook,” recalls Tom.

- Advertisement -

They generally plan about a third of their trip before they embark, and then check the internet along the way for travel specials and select where to go next. “If in doubt, go further out,” is their motto, laughs Tom.

Some of their best travel advice is to pack light and buy clothes at your destination. Last year, they spent a month in India and bought the most amazing silk sarees and other comfortable traditional clothing that they still wear. They also advocate getting to know the locals for an authentic experience.

Tom and Cyndee have a zest for life!

In mid-May, when they saw their travel plans halted due to the pandemic, they decided to take a leap of faith and try paddle boarding locally. They arrived at the Coronado Boathouse as newbies, but quickly made friends with the employees, and they now paddle in the bay four days a week.

Tom recalls that the first day they knelt and prayed, and it took several sessions for them to feel comfortable standing up. They often paddle to Stingray Point and under the bridge past the golf course, where they find dozens of errant golf balls. “This has been an immense blessing that we overlooked before,” comments Cyndee. “I have a picture of myself surfing at 19 and now I can say I’ve mastered paddle boarding at age 72.”

Paddle boarding has been especially therapeutic for Cyndee who suffered a stroke just over a year ago while on a fishing trip with Tom in Minnesota. She has since recovered, but credits paddle boarding as a large part of her recovery.

“The constant balancing on the board has helped me both physically and mentally. I love being out on the water in the fresh air,” she says. “We arrive at the Boathouse bright and early, for us that means 10:30 am, and relish the time getting a workout in while seeing stingrays and schools of fish,“ says Tom. They enthusiastically invite others to join them.

Cyndee is relishing this new chapter of her life in Coronado. With a master’s degree in Special Education, she taught 7th through 12th grade for 40 years in the Sweetwater School District. After retiring, she worked as a volunteer at the San Diego Zoo and enjoyed the training and especially loved the Galapagos turtles, koala bears and orangutans. Tom has a diverse past, growing up in North Carolina and having a variety of jobs throughout his life as an engineer, salesman, and most recently retiring as a marriage and family counselor. Both say they appreciate all that Coronado has to offer even more now. After paddle boarding, they enjoy going to lunch at local restaurants, with Tartine being a favorite, and shopping in local stores, like Emerald Surf Shop for wetsuits. Tom enjoys chronicling their travels and writing poems for Cyndee.

paddle boarding in Glorietta Bay
Cyndee and Tom paddle boarding in Glorietta Bay.

Travel is once again on the docket as these two joyful souls plan to travel to Lake Powell in the coming weeks and who knows how long they will be gone. It just depends on what comes up along the way.

“We travel well together and no matter what comes up, we look for the positive and go with the flow,” says Tom. With more places like the Galapagos Islands and New Zealand to discover, they haven’t been everywhere yet, but it’s definitely on their bucket list.

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Emerald Keepers of the Month, and their Beach Tree

Everyone has a friend who is an early riser. Judy Clark is that friend. Judy convinced her friends Genevieve Rohan and Carol Lambert to...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Sept. 28, 2020

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency. State Metrics: Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains...
Read more
Dining

Garage Buona Forchetta Serves Up Legendary Italian Eats, Killer Carry-Out Wine Deals and a Side of Spooky Decor

If you're looking for authentic Italian eats in a safe, outdoor setting, park yourself at Garage Buona Forchetta. Not only will you enjoy perfection...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Tuesday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado's "The...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Thursday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado's "The...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group Hosts Online Forum for City Council (Video)

Editor's Note:  Thank you to the Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group for conducting this online forum and for sharing their video with the community...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Bluewater Boathouse ‘Tent City’ Grill Offers Stunning Views and Cuisine

From the moment we walked up to the hostess stand outside Bluewater Boathouse 'Tent City' Grill, we were welcomed and noticed that they were...
Read more
People

Emile Fischbeck Celebrates Being 100 Years Young

Emile Fischbeck, who recently turned 100, started driving at the age of 12 before driver’s licenses were even in existence. Originally from Virginia, her...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: Meet Some of the Coronado Police Department

A number of programs have been implemented over the years to acquaint the public with the Coronado Police Department (CPD). For example, the Senior...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: The Impacts of the Bridge

One of the most unfortunate situations that the Coronado Police Department (CPD) deals with on a regular basis is suicide attempts on the San...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: CPD Training, Accountability, Statistics

A small community of approximately 25,000 residents, Coronado is a unique place to police due to the town's military presence, many part-time homeowners, tourists...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: A Series on the Coronado Police Department

Being pulled over in your car for a traffic violation is what most people’s impression of police is based on. Coronado Police Chief Chuck...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Important Option to Golf Course Sewage Plant Ignored by City

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daniel Swanson Recently the City of Coronado released its draft Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) to go forward with its planned sewage treatment facility...
Read more

Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan Tseng I am a 10-year Coronado resident with two kids (ages 1 & 3) and this letter is my endorsement for Nick...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Harry and Jessica Thaete We are writing to ask your support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board. We have known the Antrims for...
Read more

In Support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Eliot and Sarah Honaker We are writing in support of Nick Kato for the Coronado School Board. Nick passionately cares about our community...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Paddle Boarding Adds to Coronado Couple’s Zest for Life During Pandemic

Travel is an adventure and a way of life for 34-year Coronado resident Cyndee DuMontier and her husband Tom, who has lived here for...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Sept. 28, 2020

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency. State Metrics: Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains...
Read more
Dining

Garage Buona Forchetta Serves Up Legendary Italian Eats, Killer Carry-Out Wine Deals and a Side of Spooky Decor

If you're looking for authentic Italian eats in a safe, outdoor setting, park yourself at Garage Buona Forchetta. Not only will you enjoy perfection...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Tuesday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado's "The...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Thursday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado's "The...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.