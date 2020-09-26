CUSD Board Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Thursday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado’s “The 92118” Facebook group. In the videos, candidates for this year’s Coronado City Council and CUSD Board elections answer questions on current issues.

New CUSD board candidate videos will be added here as they are published. Find the city council candidate videos here.

Thank you to the candidates Whitney Antrim, Mike Canada, Nick Kato, Stacy Keszei, Alexia Palacios-Peters for participating

10-Second Thursday Week 1: What is Your Top Priority?

20-Second Thursday Week 2: School Reopening

Where do you stand on opening our schools? Immediately? Hybrid? Continue online learning? And why?

40-Second Thursday Week 3: Diversity

There are those in our community who feel that a commitment to diversity conflicts with a commitment to excellence (i.e. we will have to lower our standards to achieve or accommodate diversity). How would you describe the relationship between diversity and excellence? What kinds of efforts would you undertake to encourage a commitment to excellence through diversity?