Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, September 26, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Education

CUSD Board Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Thursday

By Managing Editor

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado’s “The 92118” Facebook group. In the videos, candidates for this year’s Coronado City Council and CUSD Board elections answer questions on current issues.

- Advertisement -

New CUSD board candidate videos will be added here as they are published. Find the city council candidate videos here.

Thank you to the candidates Whitney Antrim, Mike Canada, Nick Kato, Stacy Keszei, Alexia Palacios-Peters for participating

10-Second Thursday Week 1: What is Your Top Priority?

20-Second Thursday Week 2: School Reopening

- Advertisement -

Where do you stand on opening our schools? Immediately? Hybrid? Continue online learning? And why?

40-Second Thursday Week 3: Diversity

- Advertisement -

There are those in our community who feel that a commitment to diversity conflicts with a commitment to excellence (i.e. we will have to lower our standards to achieve or accommodate diversity). How would you describe the relationship between diversity and excellence? What kinds of efforts would you undertake to encourage a commitment to excellence through diversity?

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Fleet Science Center “Fun with the Fleet” STEM for K-5th

Museums may be closed but children can still go to the Fleet Science Center on Saturdays thanks to a new programming partnership with the...
Read more
Education

Organization Tips From a Distance Learning CHS Freshman

Organization and time management have been crucial in this new era of distance learning. With the increased flexibility of one’s schedule and a majority...
Read more
Education

Outdoor Screening of E.T. Connects Friends and Families, Raises $15,000 for Coronado Schools

They came on foot, and they came by bike. They tumbled out of cars, or rolled in on golf carts. How ever they got...
Read more
Education

Homeschooling 101: A Virtual Library Presentation

More families are finding themselves homeschooling or considering homeschooling this school year. As a response to this trend, Coronado Public Library has compiled homeschool...
Read more
Education

A Day in the Life of a Quarantined Teen: Distance Learning Edition

With the virtual start of the 2020-2021 school year, my high school career did not begin as expected. Instead of bustling hallways, piles of...
Read more
Education

CUSD Reopening Update: Phase 2

We welcomed our first cohort of students back on campus this week! As we monitor this first phase, we are actively planning for the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Northgate Market Honors 20 Community Heroes and Awards Thousands to Nonprofits to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Northgate Market is recognizing community heroes and donating $40,000 to local nonprofits in the honorees’ name. San Diego recipients include Dr. America Bracho from...
Read more
Community News

National Voter Registration Day – Sept. 22, 2020

The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day, that's today, September 22, 2020. It's a reminder that you must be registered to...
Read more
Business

Coronado Bliss Salon Offering Free Cuts for CPD and CFD

Coronado Bliss Salon is honoring our Police and Fire Department with free haircuts. Coronado’s police and firefighters spend countless hours away from their families...
Read more
Dining

Hotel del Coronado Debuts Cabana’s ‘Neighborhood’

The legendary Hotel del Coronado has reached another milestone in its $400 million Master Plan reimagination with the opening of The Cabanas ‘neighborhood.’ The...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board

Submitted by Matthew GriffithPlease accept this letter as an endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy and her...
Read more
Community News

NOTICE of PUBLIC HEARING and Notice of Availability AIRPORT LAND USE COMMISSION

NOTICE of PUBLIC HEARING and Notice of Availability AIRPORT LAND USE COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING ACTIONS: (1) Consideration of Certification of the FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT, and (2)...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

In Support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Eliot and Sarah HonakerWe are writing in support of Nick Kato for the Coronado School Board. Nick passionately cares about our community...
Read more

Stacy Keszei & Mike Canada for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Robert Grobe, Ph.D. and Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.We take this opportunity to urge you to choose the two school board candidates that we...
Read more

Endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Matthew GriffithPlease accept this letter as an endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy and her...
Read more

Golf Course Water Recycling – Story Poles Misleading

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ann WilsonI watched last week’s Golf Course Advisory Committee Meeting on Coronado TV with interest as city staff was presenting information about...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group Hosts Online Forum for City Council (Video)

Editor's Note:  Thank you to the Coronado Shores Community Alliance Group for conducting this online forum and for sharing their video with the community...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 12 through September 18)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Petty Theft Report on I AvenueReporting party noticed her...
Read more
City of Coronado

Regional Housing Plan Approval Process Prompts Lawsuit by Four SANDAG Member Cities

Regional Housing Plan Approval Process Prompts Lawsuit by Four SANDAG Member CitiesFor the first time in the history of the San Diego Association of...
Read more
Education

Outdoor Screening of E.T. Connects Friends and Families, Raises $15,000 for Coronado Schools

They came on foot, and they came by bike. They tumbled out of cars, or rolled in on golf carts. How ever they got...
Read more
Business

City Manager Discusses Impact of SR75 Relinquishment on Coronado Businesses

Coronado Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham hosts a Zoom call with City Manager Blair King to discuss the upcoming relinquishment of State Route 75...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.