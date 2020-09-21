NOTICE of PUBLIC HEARING

and Notice of Availability

AIRPORT LAND USE COMMISSION

PUBLIC HEARING ACTIONS: (1) Consideration of Certification of the FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT, and (2) Consideration of Approval of the NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND AIRPORT LAND USE COMPATIBILITY PLAN

DATE OF HEARING: October 1, 2020 TIME OF HEARING: 9:00 A.M. LOCATION OF HEARING: VIRTUAL HEARING- DETAILS BELOW PROJECT NAME: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND AIRPORT LAND USE COMPATIBILTY PLAN and FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT (SCH NO. 2019049125; SDCRAA # EIR-19-02) PROJECT MANAGER: Ralph Redman PHONE/EMAIL: (619) 400-2464 rredman@san.org

This meeting of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board, acting in its capacity as the Airport Land Use Commission (ALUC), will be conducted pursuant to the provisions of California Executive Order N-29-20 which suspends certain requirements of the Ralph M. Brown Act. During the current State of Emergency and in the interest of public health, all ALUC members will be participating in the meeting electronically. In accordance with the Executive Order, there will be no members of the public in attendance at the ALUC Meeting. We are providing alternatives to in-person attendance for viewing and participating in the meeting. In lieu of in-person attendance, members of the public may submit their comments in the following manner.

Public Comments Public comments on this agenda item, submitted to the Authority Clerk at clerk@san.org and received no later than 8:00 a.m. on the day of the meeting, will be distributed to the ALUC and included in the record. If you would like to speak to the ALUC live during the meeting, please follow these steps to request to speak:

Step 1: Fill out the online Request to Speak Form at https://www.san.org/Airport-Authority/Public-Comment to speak during the meeting via teleconference. The form must be submitted by 4 p.m. the day before the meeting. After completing the form, you’ll get instructions on how to call in to the meeting.

Step 2: Watch the meeting via the Webcast located at the following link, https://www.san.org/Airport-Authority/Meetings-Agendas/ALUC?EntryId=13373

Step 3: When the ALUC begins to discuss the agenda item you want to comment on, call in to the conference line, you will be placed in a waiting area. Please do not call until the item you want to comment on is being discussed.

Step 4: When it is time for public comments on the item you want to comment on, Authority Clerk staff will invite you into the meeting and unmute your phone. Staff will then ask you to state your name and begin your comments.

You may also view the meeting online at the following link: https://www.san.org/Airport-Authority/Meetings-Agendas/ALUC?EntryId=13373

PROJECT IMPACTS: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, acting as the Airport Land Use Commission (ALUC) and the Lead Agency, has prepared a Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR, SCH NO. 2019049125) for the Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI) Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan (ALUCP) (the proposed project), located in the City of Coronado. Adoption of the proposed project would result in significant and unavoidable impacts to land use/planning in the City of Coronado with respect to potential nonresidential development in the Hotel-Motel zoning district. The proposed project would result in less than significant impacts to all other CEQA resource categories.

PROJECT LOCATION: NASNI is located in the northwest portion of the City of Coronado. The project area, which is defined by the proposed Airport Influence Area (AIA), covers approximately 175 square miles of land. After excluding National Forests, National Park Service properties, BLM wilderness areas, military installations, and tribal lands, the AIA covers 125 square miles in the cities of Coronado, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City, and San Diego, unincorporated San Diego County and the San Diego Unified Port District.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The NASNI ALUCP would serve as the primary tool for the ALUC in reviewing proposed land developments in the NASNI environs for compatibility with military aviation operations. The ALUCP is also intended to assist local agencies (the cities of Coronado, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City, San Diego, the San Diego Unified Port District and the County of San Diego) in preparing or amending land use plans and regulations as well as in the review of proposed land use projects within their jurisdiction.

As required by state law, the ALUCP is consistent with the safety and noise standards in the 2011 Air Installations Compatible Use Zones (AICUZ) study, prepared by the United States Navy for NASNI. The ALUCP provides airport land use compatibility policies pertaining to four airport-related compatibility factors: 1) noise, 2) safety, 3) airspace protection, and 4) overflight. The policies of the ALUCP would apply only to off-base land uses on non-federal lands as the ALUC does not have jurisdiction over federal property, nor does the ALUC have any authority over aviation operations.

PUBLIC REVIEW: Due to Covid-19, the FEIR and ALUCP will only be available for general public review on the SDCRAA website at https://www.san.org/nasni.

Please contact Ralph Redman, Manager, Airport Planning, at (619) 400-2464 or rredman@san.org if you have any questions.