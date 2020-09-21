Hotel del Coronado Debuts Cabana’s ‘Neighborhood’

The legendary Hotel del Coronado has reached another milestone in its $400 million Master Plan reimagination with the opening of The Cabanas ‘neighborhood.’ The first phase of the renovation made its debut in late July with the reveal of an updated main pool and enhanced guest rooms on the second and third floors of the hotel’s upgraded guest building—The Cabanas. Additional rooms on the ground floor followed in August with expansive covered terraces and fire features.

“Our Master Plan for Hotel del Coronado was created to build upon a legacy that will guide our beloved hotel through the next 130 years of its history,” said General Manager Harold Rapoza. “We’re thrilled to unveil this exciting new guest experience with all of the luxuries you could ever want in a SoCal seaside getaway, along with several new dining options to serve our guests and the local community.”

The Cabanas ‘neighborhood’ offers 97 oceanfront, partial ocean, pool and terrace view guest rooms featuring a driftwood-inspired backdrop with sunburst accents and bespoke nautical furnishings that speak to the timelessness of a seaside escape.

Expanded guest room bathrooms with double-door entry bring a sense of serenity with blue-gray color tones and etched glass inset panels for a spa-like feel, while outdoor terraces featuring multiple view options offer a stunning spot to relax and live the Southern California dream. A signature amenity of Hotel del Coronado, the new main resort pool offers elevated cabana experiences and day beds mere steps from the beach, all alongside a host of new, indoor-outdoor culinary outlets, embracing the California coastal lifestyle at its best. Guestroom interiors are envisioned by Nina Chiappa Interiors, while the pool deck and Sun Deck have been custom created by Burton Studio and Leo Daly, respectively.

Also recently revealed are Sun Deck, Babcock & Story Bar, and ENO Market & Pizzeria. The Sun Deck, which also serves as the pool’s rooftop bar and restaurant, was redesigned to maximize the unparalleled views of the Pacific with glass railings, a new 360-degree bar, relaxed lounge seating, and fire features. Standout dishes include charred octopus, seafood salad, bowls and sandwiches with a diverse selection of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available. Named for the hotel’s visionary founders Elisha Babcock, Jr. and Hampton L. Story, Babcock & Story Bar has been elegantly refinished with structural upgrades and interior design enhancements that include refurbishment of the original 50-foot mahogany bar, complete with the addition of the original cupola — a piece that was removed in the late 1990s and thought to be lost forever. Babcock & Story Bar offers creative bites and cocktails as Hotel del Coronado’s signature bar and lounge. Adjacent to Babcock & Story Bar is ENO Market & Pizzeria. ENO Market offers extensive grab-and-go meals plus coffees, fresh pastries and made-to-order sandwiches. The open-air ENO Pizzeria, which will debut by early October for takeout, is reminiscent of an Italian neighborhood with a beautiful new patio gazebo and casual outdoor dining tables perfect for sharing rustic pizzas and wine.

Hotel del Coronado holds the health and safety of its guests with the utmost importance, and has implemented various procedures to create a comfortable and safe environment throughout the property. At the pool, chairs are positioned six feet apart and disinfected between each guest’s use. Team members are available to assist with arranging seat spacing (families are welcome to sit together, and guests are required to maintain a 6-foot distance from others and wear masks unless seated at their lounge chair or while in the pool). Team members are present to ensure all safety measures are followed. Food and beverage service is available from the Sun Deck menu, which is easily accessible from the pool deck. Private pool cabanas are also available for up to eight guests and feature an L-shaped sofa, coffee table, safe, TV, phone, chaise lounges and refrigerator stocked with sodas, snacks and fresh fruit. Larger families can reserve a connecting cabana, if needed. Restrooms and showers are open and are sanitized regularly. The jacuzzi will remain closed at this time per county health regulations.

Additional information on Hotel del Coronado’s new resort offerings and full resort health and safety procedures can be found on hoteldel.com. Interactive details and upcoming milestone updates in the property’s Master Plan completion can be viewed on masterplan2022.hoteldel.com.