Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, September 21, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EntertainmentDiningTravel

Hotel del Coronado Debuts Cabana’s ‘Neighborhood’

The Cabanas ‘Neighborhood,’ Including New Resort Pool and Select Guest Rooms, Marks Next Milestone in Hotel’s Master Plan Reimagination

By Managing Editor

The legendary Hotel del Coronado has reached another milestone in its $400 million Master Plan reimagination with the opening of The Cabanas ‘neighborhood.’ The first phase of the renovation made its debut in late July with the reveal of an updated main pool and enhanced guest rooms on the second and third floors of the hotel’s upgraded guest building—The Cabanas. Additional rooms on the ground floor followed in August with expansive covered terraces and fire features.

- Advertisement -

Image courtesy Hotel del Coronado

“Our Master Plan for Hotel del Coronado was created to build upon a legacy that will guide our beloved hotel through the next 130 years of its history,” said General Manager Harold Rapoza. “We’re thrilled to unveil this exciting new guest experience with all of the luxuries you could ever want in a SoCal seaside getaway, along with several new dining options to serve our guests and the local community.”

hotel del cabana ocean view terrace fire pit
Image courtesy Hotel del Coronado

- Advertisement -

The Cabanas ‘neighborhood’ offers 97 oceanfront, partial ocean, pool and terrace view guest rooms featuring a driftwood-inspired backdrop with sunburst accents and bespoke nautical furnishings that speak to the timelessness of a seaside escape.

hotel del cabana room king
Image courtesy Hotel del Coronado

Expanded guest room bathrooms with double-door entry bring a sense of serenity with blue-gray color tones and etched glass inset panels for a spa-like feel, while outdoor terraces featuring multiple view options offer a stunning spot to relax and live the Southern California dream. A signature amenity of Hotel del Coronado, the new main resort pool offers elevated cabana experiences and day beds mere steps from the beach, all alongside a host of new, indoor-outdoor culinary outlets, embracing the California coastal lifestyle at its best. Guestroom interiors are envisioned by Nina Chiappa Interiors, while the pool deck and Sun Deck have been custom created by Burton Studio and Leo Daly, respectively.

- Advertisement -

hotel del cabana terrace fire pit room
Image courtesy Hotel del Coronado

Also recently revealed are Sun Deck, Babcock & Story Bar, and ENO Market & Pizzeria. The Sun Deck, which also serves as the pool’s rooftop bar and restaurant, was redesigned to maximize the unparalleled views of the Pacific with glass railings, a new 360-degree bar, relaxed lounge seating, and fire features. Standout dishes include charred octopus, seafood salad, bowls and sandwiches with a diverse selection of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available. Named for the hotel’s visionary founders Elisha Babcock, Jr. and Hampton L. Story, Babcock & Story Bar has been elegantly refinished with structural upgrades and interior design enhancements that include refurbishment of the original 50-foot mahogany bar, complete with the addition of the original cupola — a piece that was removed in the late 1990s and thought to be lost forever. Babcock & Story Bar offers creative bites and cocktails as Hotel del Coronado’s signature bar and lounge. Adjacent to Babcock & Story Bar is ENO Market & Pizzeria. ENO Market offers extensive grab-and-go meals plus coffees, fresh pastries and made-to-order sandwiches. The open-air ENO Pizzeria, which will debut by early October for takeout, is reminiscent of an Italian neighborhood with a beautiful new patio gazebo and casual outdoor dining tables perfect for sharing rustic pizzas and wine.

Babcock & Story
Babcock & Story. Image courtesy Hotel del Coronado

cabana
Image courtesy Hotel del Coronado

Hotel del Coronado holds the health and safety of its guests with the utmost importance, and has implemented various procedures to create a comfortable and safe environment throughout the property. At the pool, chairs are positioned six feet apart and disinfected between each guest’s use. Team members are available to assist with arranging seat spacing (families are welcome to sit together, and guests are required to maintain a 6-foot distance from others and wear masks unless seated at their lounge chair or while in the pool). Team members are present to ensure all safety measures are followed. Food and beverage service is available from the Sun Deck menu, which is easily accessible from the pool deck. Private pool cabanas are also available for up to eight guests and feature an L-shaped sofa, coffee table, safe, TV, phone, chaise lounges and refrigerator stocked with sodas, snacks and fresh fruit. Larger families can reserve a connecting cabana, if needed. Restrooms and showers are open and are sanitized regularly. The jacuzzi will remain closed at this time per county health regulations.

Additional information on Hotel del Coronado’s new resort offerings and full resort health and safety procedures can be found on hoteldel.com. Interactive details and upcoming milestone updates in the property’s Master Plan completion can be viewed on masterplan2022.hoteldel.com.

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Dining Pastime Done Right at Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge

Situated along the popular, slight “S” curve on Orange Avenue, Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge offers people-watching with privacy and a hard-to-pick-from menu.Plus the restaurant...
Read more
Business

Cruise Ship Skeleton Crews Have Room to Roam

The skeleton crews aboard the offshore cruise ships, Celebrity’s Eclipse and Millennium, may be in a holding pattern, but are still doing their duties...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: A Trip Cut Short by Wildfires

After exploring the beautiful Olympic Peninsula in Washington, I drove the van to the North Cascades National Park. Having found a nice place to...
Read more
Dining

Coronado Drone Footage: Outdoor Dining Around Town

Whether you are getting take-out, dining al fresco (outside) or eating inside, there are many options on the "island." Plus, it's a great way...
Read more
Dining

Bluewater Boathouse ‘Tent City’ Grill Offers Stunning Views and Cuisine

From the moment we walked up to the hostess stand outside Bluewater Boathouse 'Tent City' Grill, we were welcomed and noticed that they were...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: Climbing St. Helens and exploring the Pacific Northwest

When I set out on my Vandemic Adventure I only had one one obligation I had to fufill: climbing Mount St. Helens on August...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Strong Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Jon Palmieri & Cara ClancyWe are writing to affirm our strong support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. Having lived in...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through Sept. 15.New State Metrics:Under the new state...
Read more
Community News

September is Green Port Month

September is Green Port Month at the Port of San Diego, and this year, the Port marks this annual tradition with a virtual environmental...
Read more
Community News

Arts Education Week: Virtual Recital (video)

In celebration of Arts Education Week, join Mariah Gillespie, Coronado's Cultural Arts Commissioner for arts education, and enjoy performances of Coronado musicians - voice,...
Read more
Business

Sharp Coronado Hospital 50th Anniversary: The Power of Philanthropy, Women, Family and Vision

On Friday, August 7, a special ceremony was held at Sharp Coronado Hospital to mark the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the four-story hospital tower,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A Thank You to the Coronado Police Department

Submitted by Sebastian Taylor  Coronado Police Department; I Wish I Was Suprised, I'm Not...A few days ago, I witnessed something, something which, to many would...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Matthew GriffithPlease accept this letter as an endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy and her...
Read more

Golf Course Water Recycling – Story Poles Misleading

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ann WilsonI watched last week’s Golf Course Advisory Committee Meeting on Coronado TV with interest as city staff was presenting information about...
Read more

Strong Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jon Palmieri & Cara ClancyWe are writing to affirm our strong support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. Having lived in...
Read more

A Thank You to the Coronado Police Department

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sebastian Taylor  Coronado Police Department; I Wish I Was Suprised, I'm Not...A few days ago, I witnessed something, something which, to many would...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Voting and Ballot Drop-Off Locations for Coronado

The City of Coronado will have two locations to drop-off your ballot:Coronado Library, located at 640 Orange Avenue - do not put in...
Read more
City of Coronado

John Duncan Dreams Big: City Council Candidate Talks Housing, Beach Pollution, Tourism and Diversity

For John Duncan--who’s running for Coronado City Council--it was all a dream.In 2006, before he lived here full-time, Duncan rented a historic home on...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 and Flu Shot Update From Sharp Coronado Hospital

Six months after the county shut down in response the coronavirus in mid-March, Sharp Coronado CEO Susan Stone shares what the COVID-19 numbers currently...
Read more
City of Coronado

Short Council Meeting Focused on Awards and COVID-19 Business Accommodations

For the first time in months, the City Council began its September 15 meeting with a ceremonial presentation to proclaim “Arts in Education Week”...
Read more
Community News

Celebrate “92118 Day” Anniversary by Wearing Your Coronado Gear

It's been two years since thousands of Coronado residents took part in the first-ever, centennial zip code celebration for Coronado: 92118 Day (9-21-18). This...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.