Sunday, September 13, 2020

Education

Library Offers Dramatic New Program for Young Actors

By Coronado Public Library Events

Do you have a star in the making at home? Coronado Public Library proudly presents a new online drama series for youth participants, ages 9-13.

Led by an experienced theater instructor, each virtual 45-minute class will take your child through a different facet of the theater world! Starting with the “Acting Through Animals” acting workshop at 4 pm on Friday, Sept. 18, this monthly series will introduce the basics of set design, costuming, stage makeup, improv, playwriting and more. Besides Zoom access, the only requirements are comfortable clothes and a willingness to have fun!

The first installment of the drama series, “Acting Through Animals” will allow young actors to integrate animal movement and characteristics in order to explore character development through acting games and activities. Your instructor Andrea Gonzales, who has worked extensively with young actors as both a teacher and a director, will be guiding and encouraging participants the whole way through. This workshop is a movement workshop, so get ready for your child to be really be moving!

Please visit the library’s events calendar to register at cplevents.org to receive the private Zoom invitation.

Andrea Gonzales has 20 years of experience working in the dramatic arts. Her previous experience includes working as Education Director at Stage West Theater in Ft. Worth Texas, completing a Kennedy Center Directing Intensive, and earning a B.A. in theater from Washington State University.
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

