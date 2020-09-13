Coronado Crime Report (August 22 through August 28)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes:
Vandalism Report on A Avenue
Victim found car’s windshield smashed in. No items were found missing.
Petty Theft Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort
Unknown suspect gained access to victim’s briefcase, gaining access of notary commission stamps. Total loss was approximately $100.
Stolen Vehicle Report on J Avenue
Victim reports her white Jeep Cherokee stolen. Vehicle was out of gas.
Burglary Report at Glorietta Bay Inn
Victim reports her iPad missing.
Burglary Report on Trinidad Bend
Suspect broke into construction site and stole tools from a locked closet. Total loss was approximately $3000.
Stolen Vehicle Recovery at Loews Coronado Bay Resort
White Jeep Grand Cherokee was parked and found to have damage.
Petty Theft Report on F Avenue
Suspect opened the trunk of an unlocked car and took pans. Total loss was approximately $175.
Vandalism Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort
Suspect vandalized the bus stop north of the Loews.
Arrests:
8/22/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony near Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue
56 year old female
8/23/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor near 1000 Block Isabella Avenue
34 year old male
8/23/2020: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Misdemeanor near 900 Block Ocean Boulevard
18 year old male
8/24/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 1400 Block 4th Street
39 year old female
8/24/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor near 200 Block Orange Avenue
39 year old female
8/27/2020: Corporal Injury Against a Minor – Felony near Star Park and Flora Avenue
22 year old male
8/27/2020: Outside Warrant – Outside Agency Warrant near 1000 block 9th Street
31 year old male
8/27/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 1000 Block 1st Street
25 year old female
8/27/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor
39 year old male
8/28/2020: Attempt to Flee From Police Officer and Damage – Felony near 700 Orange Avenue
19 year old male
8/28/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 2300 Block Silver Strand Boulevard
44 year old female
8/28/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor near 1134 Orange Avenue
49 year old male
8/28/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near I-5 Northbound State Route 76
19 year old male
