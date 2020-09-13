Coronado Crime Report (August 22 through August 28)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

Vandalism Report on A Avenue

Victim found car’s windshield smashed in. No items were found missing.

Petty Theft Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Unknown suspect gained access to victim’s briefcase, gaining access of notary commission stamps. Total loss was approximately $100.

Stolen Vehicle Report on J Avenue

Victim reports her white Jeep Cherokee stolen. Vehicle was out of gas.

Burglary Report at Glorietta Bay Inn

Victim reports her iPad missing.

Burglary Report on Trinidad Bend

Suspect broke into construction site and stole tools from a locked closet. Total loss was approximately $3000.

Stolen Vehicle Recovery at Loews Coronado Bay Resort

White Jeep Grand Cherokee was parked and found to have damage.

Petty Theft Report on F Avenue

Suspect opened the trunk of an unlocked car and took pans. Total loss was approximately $175.

Vandalism Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Suspect vandalized the bus stop north of the Loews.

Arrests:

8/22/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony near Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue

56 year old female

8/23/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor near 1000 Block Isabella Avenue

34 year old male

8/23/2020: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Misdemeanor near 900 Block Ocean Boulevard

18 year old male

8/24/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 1400 Block 4th Street

39 year old female

8/24/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor near 200 Block Orange Avenue

39 year old female

8/27/2020: Corporal Injury Against a Minor – Felony near Star Park and Flora Avenue

22 year old male

8/27/2020: Outside Warrant – Outside Agency Warrant near 1000 block 9th Street

31 year old male

8/27/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 1000 Block 1st Street

25 year old female

8/27/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor

39 year old male

8/28/2020: Attempt to Flee From Police Officer and Damage – Felony near 700 Orange Avenue

19 year old male

8/28/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 2300 Block Silver Strand Boulevard

44 year old female

8/28/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor near 1134 Orange Avenue

49 year old male

8/28/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near I-5 Northbound State Route 76

19 year old male