Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
BusinessFeaturedCommunityPeople

Homegrown Ad Agency Wins YouTube Advertising Award

By Tyra Wu

Raindrop CEO Jacques Spitzer and Dr. Squatch video actors on set.

“You’re not a dish, you’re a man.” 

- Advertisement -

That’s the opening line of an ad for Dr. Squatch Soap Company that was named the top-performing direct-response ad on YouTube this year. Raindrop, a local advertising company, played a key role in writing, filming and editing the ad. CEO and Coronado resident Jacques Spitzer described his initial reaction when he found out about the YouTube award. 

“It was like an out-of-body experience because, number one was the ad we helped create,” Spitzer said. “To know every brand on the list, and have ours be the top performing ad of the year was just something I had never experienced.”

- Advertisement -

Spitzer says the ad is unique because it’s a five minute compilation of several years of videos. Many of the clips are actually moments that didn’t make it into previous ads. He says this strategy in combination with punchy, attention grabbing soundbites, made the ad so compelling. 

“You have no time to waste in grabbing people’s attention and that’s what I think this ad does well,” Spitzer said. “So many people are so much more concerned about what they want to say, that they’re not worried about delivering an entertainment value to people on the other end. You have to keep giving them amazing stuff that’s better than what they’re about to watch, especially when it comes to YouTube.”

The ad has now amassed more than 100 million views since April. 

“When you get done watching it, most people were like ‘That was great, thank you,’” Spitzer said. “I mean who thanks you for an ad.”

This achievement is underscored by the unusual climate that the pandemic has brought about. 

“The thing I’m most blown away by with this particular list, which is hard to take in because it’s so crazy, is that this year e-commerce sales are at an all-time record, not by a little bit,” Spizter said. “The pandemic forced this record. And to be the top-performing ad during the top-performing time for e-commerce in history makes it, essentially the best ad ever, in terms of algorithmic performance. The results for our client have been game-changing.”

Spitzer and his team use a big-picture approach to creating ads. 

“I always say about Dr. Squatch, we’re not selling soap,” Spitzer said. “Really, we’re selling a smile. It’s great soap, it smells great, it feels great. But when you use it in the shower every morning, it just makes your morning a little better. And there’s not that many products that do that. You’re not gonna feel that way with Irish Spring, Dove or Dial Soap.”

Spitzer says another key part of this ad’s success is that it is made with YouTube viewers in mind. 

“I always think like, aw it’s so cute when people think they can make ads, like they would ten years ago, for the television and it’ll work for the internet,” Spitzer. “Go to the YouTube top ten, and it’s like kpop, it’s makeup tutorials, it’s cat videos, it’s prank videos. If you can make content like those things, it performs well, that’s why people are there in the first place.” 

Spitzer credits his team for consistently doing good work. It’s been ten years since he started the company and Raindrop has now grown to 50 employees. 

“I’ve really been fortunate to have unbelievable people in my life,” Spizter said. “Yes, we won this award, but we also helped, like, five businesses grow by more than 500 percent so far this year. It’s not a one-off victory, our team just does great work.” 

Spitzer and his team are now applying their approach to a new product, a direct-consumer wine brand. 

“We are going to be working with Quigley Fine Wines and we’re going to be able to deliver what would be a $40 bottle of wine for about $18,” Spitzer said. “In the sparkling wine space, we started asking people, ‘What’s your favorite brand between $10 to $20?’ I would say 49 out of 50 people did not have an answer. How is it that this is the worst advertised wine when it should be obvious that you don’t even need to pop the bottle to feel amazing?” 

Watch Raindrop’s ad for Dr. Squatch Soap here:

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Tyra Wu
Tyra Wu
Tyra is a multimedia journalist with several years of experience. She has worked at various news organizations including Fox 5 San Diego, KPBS and The Coast News. She is also a student at SDSU studying journalism.Tyra grew up in Carlsbad and is excited to be reporting on another coastal community. She is particularly interested in reporting on issues of race, diversity and education. When she's not working you can find her surfing, hiking or hanging out with her dog, Hachi.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Coronado Residents Create Covid-19 Action Non-profit

What happens when you get an evacuated returned Peace Corps volunteer, a sports bar owner, and a grandmother together during a global pandemic? A...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Candidate Stacy Keszei Firm on Positions

Coronado Unified School District governing board candidate Stacy Keszei is quick speaking and full of passion; and she stands by her opinion on today's...
Read more
Community News

Valley Fire Burns Near Alpine, Ash and Smoke in San Diego Air

Ash and mild smoke were in the air in Coronado on Sunday due to the Valley Fire burning southeast of Alpine. The county provided...
Read more
People

Keeping it Clean on a Hot Morning

by Ivan DunnOn a very hot Labor Day weekend, three volunteers from the Coronado Rotary Club braved the heat, rode their bikes to...
Read more
Sports

Kurt Hines: Managing a Team During a Pandemic

Being a head football coach is hard enough. It requires immense patience, care, intelligence, and the ability to understand and work with many different...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

Mike Donovan—who seeks reelection for city council—isn’t one to brag. So, you might not know he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, got his masters...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Homegrown Ad Agency Wins YouTube Advertising Award

“You’re not a dish, you’re a man.” That’s the opening line of an ad for Dr. Squatch Soap Company that was named the top-performing direct-response...
Read more
Business

Coronado Residents Create Covid-19 Action Non-profit

What happens when you get an evacuated returned Peace Corps volunteer, a sports bar owner, and a grandmother together during a global pandemic? A...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Candidate Stacy Keszei Firm on Positions

Coronado Unified School District governing board candidate Stacy Keszei is quick speaking and full of passion; and she stands by her opinion on today's...
Read more
Community News

Valley Fire Burns Near Alpine, Ash and Smoke in San Diego Air

Ash and mild smoke were in the air in Coronado on Sunday due to the Valley Fire burning southeast of Alpine. The county provided...
Read more
Sports

Kurt Hines: Managing a Team During a Pandemic

Being a head football coach is hard enough. It requires immense patience, care, intelligence, and the ability to understand and work with many different...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.