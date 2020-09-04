Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, September 5, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Education

CUSD Update – September 4, 2020

"ALL THESE STORMS FALLING UPON US ARE SIGNS THAT THE WEATHER WILL SOON CLEAR AND THAT THINGS WILL GO WELL FOR US, FOR NEITHER GOOD NOR BAD CAN LAST FOREVER." - DON QUIXOTE

By Managing Editor

The first full week of BRIDGE instruction is behind us! Things haven’t been perfect and we are learning and adjusting alongside our students. Schools always experience hiccups transitioning back from summer but, in spite of the uncertainty and ever-changing landscape of COVID, we have received positive feedback from our staff and shareholders. This is a testament to the effort and time invested by staff to welcome our students back with a shared focus on how to best connect, challenge, and champion our learners remotely. Our teachers and staff deserve commendation for their planning, execution, and unwavering care; their effort and commitment to our students is recognized and greatly appreciated.covid state 4 tiers color coded

Shortly after San Diego County was officially off of the ‘watch list’ system of tracking COVID-19 trends, the Governor issued a new four-tier, color-coded classification system and parameters for California. Following eligibility guidance for counties in the red ‘substantial’ tier provides opportunities for cohorts to begin returning to our schools for in person support and instruction provided we follow the industry guidance for K-12 Schools and the local public health order.

- Advertisement -

In alignment with current orders from the County of San Diego Public Health, CUSD will follow a phased approach for safely bringing students back on to our campuses for in person experiences. The notification cycle for parents will occur as follows:

  • identification of students who fall within the cohort,
  • parent survey to those targeted students,
  • analyze data to determine interest, staffing needs, and logistical supports,
  • design structure and schedule based on survey data,
  • and communicate information back specific to the dates/times on campus to the cohort family.

In order to remain flexible and to maximize in person experiences for as many students as possible in each phase, we will not build the schedule and structure until we have gathered pertinent data.

- Advertisement -

Our newly established feedback mechanisms have provided an effective and direct link for shareholders. Our certificated and classified technology support team has deployed over 1,200 student devices, and fielded over 250 questions from our community who seek assistance. Instructional materials have been deployed, schedules have been finalized, and teaching and learning has commenced. The dedication of our staff throughout this transition cannot be overstated.

Have a safe and restful Labor Day Weekend.

Karl Mueller

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Takes Next Steps to Create Equity Action Plan

Following a summer of racial inequality protests across the country and locally, CUSD is working to make the classroom more inclusive and diverse. At...
Read more
Education

CHS Students Divided Over Distance Learning

Whether directly or indirectly, most all of us have experienced effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been hit hard by the ever-changing mandates...
Read more
Education

CHS Senior Sunrise Brightens Back-to-School

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the Coronado High School class of 2021 certainly had a unique start to the school year. Coronado schools are using...
Read more
Education

High School Seniors and College Admission Tests During Pandemic

Coronado High School has a proud history of sending graduates to top colleges and universities. As the CHS class of 2021 starts their senior...
Read more
Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

Community Hero: Silver Strand Teacher Ellen Cody (video)

The latest Community Hero video from the Coronado Library’s Dive into Discovery Summer Reading Series. Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for the video.https://youtu.be/GKv5GeRkY44
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more
Business

Some Indoor Restrictions Lifted, But Businesses Must Follow Guidelines

The County is asking businesses and organizations allowed to reopen indoor operations under new state guidance to review and redo their safe reopening plans to ensure...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 163 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

Coronado counts 163 total COVID-19 cases cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy...
Read more
Community News

Cub Scout Pack 122 Kicks Off Its 50th Year – Learn More Sept. 2

Chartered by the Coronado Optimist Club in fall of 1970, Coronado's Cub Scout Pack 122 is excited to kick off its fiftieth year. The...
Read more
City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Friday, August 28, 2020: State, County Announce Reopenings

State, County Announce Reopenings The Governor has announced a new blueprint for reducing COVID-19 in the state with revised criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions...
Read more
Community News

Preview of Props on California Ballot

This CalMatters article was originally published on June 29, 2020 and updated on July 2, 2020.After a bit of last-minute legislative maneuvering, the list...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

Mike Donovan—who seeks reelection for city council—isn’t one to brag. So, you might not know he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, got his masters...
Read more
Education

CUSD Takes Next Steps to Create Equity Action Plan

Following a summer of racial inequality protests across the country and locally, CUSD is working to make the classroom more inclusive and diverse. At...
Read more
Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chock-full of approvals, with two things being taken off for...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.