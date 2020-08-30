Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, August 31, 2020

Real Estate: Panoramic Views of Bay, Golf Course and City Skyline

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

Spacious turn key beach house with panoramic views of Glorietta Bay, golf course and city skyline. This tastefully decorated and very well maintained unit is ready for your summer enjoyment with no pending leases. Watch the sailboats by day and lights at night from your large private balcony. Great second home with good rental history. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

  • Address: 1750 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #401
  • 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 915 sq ft
  • Price: $1,065,000 (Look inside)
Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

Coronado Shores Co.
