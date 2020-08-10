Congrats to Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway Drawing Winners

Congrats to all who participated in the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway, visiting public art and submitting selfies during the month of July! A drawing was held Saturday morning gifting prizes that were generously donated by local businesses.

Below is a list of those who won prizes in during the drawing Saturday morning. If your name wasn’t chosen, the Chamber of Commerce will still gift you with a Coronado Mom or Coronado Dad license plate holder.

All gifts can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce, 1125 10th Street in Coronado, during regular M-F business hours 8:30am-5pm. It’s always good to call in advance to ensure they are open: 619-435-9260.

The Cultural Arts Commission is grateful to Coronado resident Joshua Tyler for creating such a professional and beautiful app and gifting it to the city for free.