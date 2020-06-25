Top News: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, June 26, 2020

Top News: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityCommunity News

Coronado Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway

By Managing Editor

The Coronado Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway, created by Commissioner of Public Art Brad Willis, launches July 1st to celebrate the release of a new smart phone app designed to guide residents and visitors to more than 75 works of public art throughout Coronado.

Numerous Coronado restaurants and merchants have donated generous gift certificates and prizes for the giveaway contest which runs through the entire month of July. If you want to participate and be eligible for the giveaway, download the walking tour app onto your smart phone by searching for Coronado Public Art on your app store. Then, take a walking tour as you like. The app will guide you to various works of art, map your route, and tell you about each piece of art and the artist who created it. Take at least three selfies at different pieces of art that you like and post them on a special Walking Tour Giveaway Facebook page. You will then be included in a random drawing of winners in early August.

- Advertisement -

“We wanted to create something fun that celebrates the great public art in our community, gets people outdoors in a way that does not put their health at risk, plus highlights and promotes local businesses who have faced so many challenges during the COVID-19 crisis,” Commissioner Willis says. Along with local merchants, the Coronado Parks and Recreation Department has donated a round of golf for four with a cart, an eight-punch card for the Boathouse for kayaking, paddle boarding and rowing in Glorietta Bay, a one-month pass to the Community Center for the gym and pool, and four 2-hour court reservations at the Tennis Center. The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is also lending its full support to the giveaway promotion.

The new Walking Tour app was created by Coronado resident Joshua Tyler, grandson of Jeffrey Tyler who served for years as the Chair of the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission and as Commissioner of Public Art.

New App Brings Coronado’s Public Art to Your Phone for Walking or Biking Tour

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Fauci to CA: Good Work So Far, But State Needs Public Buy-In for Safe Reopening

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading public health voice in the coronavirus pandemic, gave California a pat on the back Wednesday, complimenting the state’s handling...
Read more
Community News

Face Masks in Coronado – What are the Rules?

A summer surge of visitors has arrived in Coronado, the weekends are crowded on Orange Avenue, and most residents are happy to be out...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Periwinkle, a Dilute Blue Tortoiseshell for Adoption

Give Your Life Some Twinkle with Periwinkle... Beautiful Periwinkle was brought to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when she was found as a stray in...
Read more
Community News

Beauty Has No Skin Tone

At Miracles & More, one of the things we love the most about the cosmetics and beauty industry is the simple truth that beauty...
Read more
Community News

County COVID-19 Outbreaks & Cases Increase; 14-day Rolling Percentage Remains Low

Three additional COVID-19 community outbreaks were reported today, bringing the region’s total to 10 over the past seven days. Also, more than 300 positive...
Read more
Community News

Easy To Say ‘Get Tested.’ Harder To Do. Here’s How.

By Bernard J. Wolfson and Phil Galewitz, Kaiser Health NewsJune 22, 2020Will Bondurant decided to get tested for COVID-19 after attending three racial justice demonstrations over...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego Moves Online

Staying at home and tired of 24/7 news and old movies? The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego has successfully moved its...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Wants to Permanently and Effectively Address Racism in Schools

The Coronado Unified School District Governing Board held a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2020. To watch any portion of the meeting, access...
Read more
Community News

Hotel del Coronado’s Phased Summer Reopenings

The Hotel del Coronado and its luxury enclave of oceanfront villas and cottages, Beach Village at The Del, has announced it will reopen and begin...
Read more
Dining

Serẽa Coastal Cuisine to Reopen June 25 at the Hotel Del Coronado

Clique Hospitality is excited to announce its premier sea-to-table dining experience, Serẽa by James Beard Smart Catch Leader Chef Jose “JoJo” Ruiz, will reopen for service at...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 19, 2020

https://youtu.be/rusJVPwa3iMThe City will soon manage and maintain state Routes 75 and 282. Find out what that means for the community in the latest edition...
Read more
Business

Hotel del Coronado Reopens June 26

For the past 132 years, the overwhelming support from our community has kept us strong. So it gives us great pleasure to announce that Hotel...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Local Voices: Growing Up Vietnamese-Chinese in Coronado; 2017 Grad Says Ethnic Studies Key to Fighting Racism

Mia Skelton is her name. She doesn’t sound Chinese, but she is.Adopted by a white family when she was young, Mia moved to Coronado...
Read more
Education

Navy Region Southwest and CUSD Agree on Lease Terms for Child Development Center

On Monday, June 22nd, a lease agreement was finalized between the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) and the United States of America, acting by...
Read more
Community News

Face Masks in Coronado – What are the Rules?

A summer surge of visitors has arrived in Coronado, the weekends are crowded on Orange Avenue, and most residents are happy to be out...
Read more
Community News

Navy Welcomes First CMV-22B Osprey to Naval Air Station North Island

The Navy's first operational CMV-22B Osprey, the replacement for the C-2 Greyhound carrier onboard delivery aircraft, arrived at Naval Air Station North Island June...
Read more
Dining

Cuisine and Ambiance Create Inviting Dining Experience at Reopened Chez Loma

While their food career paths are similar, General Manager Heather Nunnelly and Chef Celestina “Cel” Ford arrived at Chez Loma from very different avenues....
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.