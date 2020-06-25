The Coronado Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway, created by Commissioner of Public Art Brad Willis, launches July 1st to celebrate the release of a new smart phone app designed to guide residents and visitors to more than 75 works of public art throughout Coronado.

Numerous Coronado restaurants and merchants have donated generous gift certificates and prizes for the giveaway contest which runs through the entire month of July. If you want to participate and be eligible for the giveaway, download the walking tour app onto your smart phone by searching for Coronado Public Art on your app store. Then, take a walking tour as you like. The app will guide you to various works of art, map your route, and tell you about each piece of art and the artist who created it. Take at least three selfies at different pieces of art that you like and post them on a special Walking Tour Giveaway Facebook page. You will then be included in a random drawing of winners in early August.

“We wanted to create something fun that celebrates the great public art in our community, gets people outdoors in a way that does not put their health at risk, plus highlights and promotes local businesses who have faced so many challenges during the COVID-19 crisis,” Commissioner Willis says. Along with local merchants, the Coronado Parks and Recreation Department has donated a round of golf for four with a cart, an eight-punch card for the Boathouse for kayaking, paddle boarding and rowing in Glorietta Bay, a one-month pass to the Community Center for the gym and pool, and four 2-hour court reservations at the Tennis Center. The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is also lending its full support to the giveaway promotion.

The new Walking Tour app was created by Coronado resident Joshua Tyler, grandson of Jeffrey Tyler who served for years as the Chair of the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission and as Commissioner of Public Art.