Action Plan on Racism vs Insulated and Isolated White Community

Submitted by Pam Wilson

Coronado Unified intends to present its Action Plan on Racism at their August 13 board meeting. This plan is in response to the hundreds of people who marched in the March against Racism, the many Black students who have come forward sharing their experiences of race-based bullying, and the thousands of people who signed a petition demanding that CUSD address racism.

Many Black students report regularly being called the N-word, some have been physically assaulted, and many have said their complaints about offenders go unheeded by school administrators. Anyone with half a heart would support changes so that our schools are a safe place for children of all races.

However, one local group has risen up to protest the district’s Action Plan on Racism. This group has started its own counter-petition. As a lifelong Christian, I am aghast that [others] would be trying to stop much-needed changes from being made in the district.

And, yet, one just needs to read Jemar Tisby’s book The Color of Compromise to learn how the Church has been complicit with racism since our country’s founding. I have long wanted Coronado to be a place that attracts non-white families, but with [people] like [this] in our midst and with the abuse of our Black students now known, I fear that we will continue to be the insulated and isolated white community that we are.

Pam Wilson