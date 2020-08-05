Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The Constitutional Right We Cannot Afford to Waste

A letter from Senator Toni Atkins

By Managing Editor

Senator Toni AtkinsEvery decade, each person in the United States, young and old, regardless of citizenship, has the Constitutional right to be counted. The Census is the only way for us to determine the true definition of America – whether you live in the largest metropolitan cities or miles down rural routes.

Think of it as a universal selfie.

Reminders about taking the 2020 Census are emblazoned on billboards, featured in television commercials, and sprinkled into social media news feeds. It makes sense, given that approximately $1.5 trillion dollars in federal funding is at stake.

  • Breaking that down, that means for every person left out of the Census count, California could lose $1,000 per person – per year – for the next 10 years.
  • That’s a loss of $10,000 per uncounted person until the 2030 Census.
  • If you have a family of five, your community could lose out on $50,000.

The Census is like planning how much cake to have at a birthday party based on the number of RSVPs. No one wants to miss out on cake because you thought it was OK to just show up unannounced.

The total pool of funding is distributed to communities based on population and head counts. This includes babies, children, teenagers, seniors and non-citizens.

The current COVID-19 health crisis also affords an all-too-realistic example of why you need to be counted. We need to ensure that we get our fair share of funding and resources in emergency situations. Funding for a community health clinic in your neighborhood is based on information only you can provide. The data also funds programs and resources like senior services, child health programs, higher education, and job training.

Our population is aging. The first Baby Boomers hit 65 in 2011. That population will continue to grow, and senior services must be properly accounted for. By filling the Census form out, you are declaring, “I am here. I exist.”

Your answers help fund programs that serve your community and shape your future. Despite the need to distance, we can still come together through this important count.

It is important to note that this is not a citizenship survey. Despite the Supreme Court already having blocked the citizenship question from being included in the Census, the current administration continues to wrongfully attempt to circumvent the law and exclude immigrants in the 2020 Census. Those efforts are unconscionable and unconstitutional.

Now, more than ever, we need everyone to participate in the 2020 Census so that we can ensure the law, not divisive politics, governs our land. We cannot let people be bullied or made to live in fear. The Constitution is clear – all people must count.

If this current public health and economic crisis has demonstrated anything, it is that vulnerable communities have suffered the most. In addition, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our public schools and higher education, which means it is even more important to plan for the next 10 years in communities hard hit by this pandemic.

Census workers, called enumerators, will begin going door-to-door to collect Census data. They are not allowed to ask for your social security number, political preference, bank account information, or religious affiliation. It also illegal for the Census Bureau to share your information with law enforcement or any other government agency. And your information cannot be used against you in any way.

So please, consider this my “door-to-door” ask. Have you done a post on Facebook, sent a Tweet or uploaded a picture on Instagram? It’s just as easy to fill out your Census. You can do it online, over the phone or on paper.  In fact, you may also be receiving an email, making it even easier to complete.

The next 10 years of funding can be determined in just 10 minutes of your time.

Make sure you are counted. It is your Constitutional right.

Online: 2020Census.gov
By Phone: 844-330-2020

Toni G. Atkins is President pro Tempore of the California Senate. Having previously served as Speaker of the California Assembly, she began her tenure in the Senate in 2016. As Senator for District 39, she represents the cities of San Diego, Coronado, Del Mar and Solana Beach. Website of President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins: Senate.ca.gov/Atkins

 

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the "island."

