John Duncan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by John Duncan

I am excited to announce my candidacy for Coronado City Council. I will bring a fresh and professional level of scrutiny at a time we need it the most. Coronado is facing issues that are critical to our future, including the potential loss of local control to outside governing bodies. As an experienced business attorney of 25 years, I am a seasoned negotiator with strong analytical and litigation skills. I look forward to working hard for you on the many issues that we face.

In particular, we must stop SANDAG’s unreasonable housing impositions on Coronado’s already dense community and I support all avenues to overturn or modify it, including filing a lawsuit. We must carefully navigate the upcoming planned local control of Coronado’s major streets to resolve traffic congestion and improve safety. I will do so while looking for ways to improve the Orange Avenue corridor opportunities for small businesses and citizens. We must also continue the fight to keep Coronado beaches safe from sewage and environmental contamination.

These issues require an understanding of complex law, combined with the dedication to fight for our community. Some great work has been done on these issues and I believe I would add tremendous value to ensure we move forward in the best manner possible. I look forward to discussing these issues with you and participating in the candidate forums in the near future. As a father of four who has volunteered for years as a youth sports coach and Member of the City of Coronado Bicycle Advisory Committee, I have sincere concern for Coronado. I have also evidenced my passion for Coronado over the last decade by renovating at risk homes in Coronado back to their former glory and having them designated as Historic Resources to preserve Coronado’s charm and history. I humbly submit that I have the necessary desire, skills and energy to be an excellent City Council Member. I respectfully ask for your consideration and vote.

John Duncan

JohnDuncanCoronado@gmail. com

www.duncanforcoronado.com

