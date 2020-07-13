Indoor Operations at Gyms, Nail Salons and More to Close Again

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, indoor operations must close again for the following:

Gyms and fitness centers

Places of worship

Personal care services, including nail salons and massage and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops

Indoor malls

Offices for non-essential sectors

Following state guidance, the county of San Diego amended its health order and confirmed that the closures must begin Wednesday morning, July 15. These closures will remain in effect until further notice. These new closures follow last week’s announcement that dining in at restaurants would be prohibited, along with closures of wineries, bowling alleys, museums and more.

The city of Coronado confirmed that the governor’s order includes the Community Center’s fitness center.