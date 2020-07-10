Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 10, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Il Fornaio Allowed to Take HALF the Bay Path in Front of Their Building?

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Mike Barnes

The other day as I walked towards the Ferry Landing, I noticed that Il Fornaio had been allowed to put small tables and moveable barriers on the pathway in front of their building! Are you kidding???

Anyone who’s been down there knows there are curves on either side of the building which means, ESPECIALLY as we get into the weekend, that it can actually be even more dangerous with all the bikes flying through there and the pedal cars and pedestrians trying to squeeze through HALF the space!

- Advertisement -

It was hard enough to social distance on the path as it is and even though it’s gotten better, let’s be honest between residents and visitors the percentage of people wearing masks is half at best so besides the potential for accident/injury, it won’t help with slowing the pandemic and in fact could increase infections!

I get that they’re trying to do their best to maintain their business but they have a whole parking lot BEHIND the building or if they want people to see the bay, they could take up some of the spots just to the right of the building (facing the bay).

Let’s see a little common sense and REMOVE the tables BEFORE the weekend crowds!

- Advertisement -

Mike Barnes

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

The Devastating Impact COVID-19 Has Had On My Life

Submitted by Michelle TalleyI'm writing with intentions to share insight into the one of many lives that have been heavily impacted by Covid. I'm...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Historic City Council Accomplishments Improve Coronado

Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoAs we work collectively here in Coronado, throughout the region, and at the state level to address...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

4th of July Heritage

Submitted by Ch, Col (ret) Gary J. ZiccardiI am a Coronado resident since 2016 who served as Navy Surface Warfare Officer for 4 years,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Acting on Our Principles

Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 63 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

7/8/20 Editor's Note:  The County of San Diego confirmed that at least one death has been attributed to the 92118 zip code.  The story...
Read more
Community News

Dine-In Restaurants, Other Indoor Activities to Close

Beginning at midnight tonight, indoor dining at restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will close for at least three weeks, after San Diego County remained...
Read more
Sports

47th Annual Crown City Classic Continues

As races of all sizes continue to be cancelled across the United States due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 47th annual Crown City...
Read more
Education

Message From CUSD Superintendent Mueller

Good afternoon,The Fall Task Force, comprised of certificated and classified staff, meets weekly to review, research, and discuss potential reopening scenarios for CUSD. We...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Historic City Council Accomplishments Improve Coronado

Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoAs we work collectively here in Coronado, throughout the region, and at the state level to address...
Read more
Community News

UPDATED: Ailing Bald Eagle Passes Away

UPDATED July 7, 2020 5:00pm From the San Diego Humane Society: It is with heavy hearts we share that the ailing bald eagle admitted to San...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Il Fornaio Allowed to Take HALF the Bay Path in Front of Their Building?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesThe other day as I walked towards the Ferry Landing, I noticed that Il Fornaio had been allowed to put small...
Read more

The Devastating Impact COVID-19 Has Had On My Life

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michelle TalleyI'm writing with intentions to share insight into the one of many lives that have been heavily impacted by Covid. I'm...
Read more

Historic City Council Accomplishments Improve Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoAs we work collectively here in Coronado, throughout the region, and at the state level to address...
Read more

4th of July Heritage

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ch, Col (ret) Gary J. ZiccardiI am a Coronado resident since 2016 who served as Navy Surface Warfare Officer for 4 years,...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Military

Coronado Welcomes USS Theodore Roosevelt Home From Deployment

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returned to its homeport at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado on July 9th, after completing a challenging...
Read more
Obituaries

Barbara Haines (1929-2020)

 Coronado lost a very special friend last month. Barbara Haines died June 10, just a week before her 91st birthday. She was the oldest...
Read more
Business

Multiple Restaurants Temporarily Close as Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

Update (7/9/20):  The Henry and McP's Irish Pub are back open.Three Coronado restaurants have temporarily closed due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19....
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 63 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

7/8/20 Editor's Note:  The County of San Diego confirmed that at least one death has been attributed to the 92118 zip code.  The story...
Read more
Community News

Dine-In Restaurants, Other Indoor Activities to Close

Beginning at midnight tonight, indoor dining at restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will close for at least three weeks, after San Diego County remained...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.