Il Fornaio Allowed to Take HALF the Bay Path in Front of Their Building?

The other day as I walked towards the Ferry Landing, I noticed that Il Fornaio had been allowed to put small tables and moveable barriers on the pathway in front of their building! Are you kidding???

Anyone who’s been down there knows there are curves on either side of the building which means, ESPECIALLY as we get into the weekend, that it can actually be even more dangerous with all the bikes flying through there and the pedal cars and pedestrians trying to squeeze through HALF the space!

It was hard enough to social distance on the path as it is and even though it’s gotten better, let’s be honest between residents and visitors the percentage of people wearing masks is half at best so besides the potential for accident/injury, it won’t help with slowing the pandemic and in fact could increase infections!

I get that they’re trying to do their best to maintain their business but they have a whole parking lot BEHIND the building or if they want people to see the bay, they could take up some of the spots just to the right of the building (facing the bay).

Let’s see a little common sense and REMOVE the tables BEFORE the weekend crowds!

Mike Barnes