Three Port of San Diego Harbor Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19

Three Port of San Diego Harbor Police officers have recently tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Upon notification of the positive tests, the Port promptly notified Harbor Police and Port staff. The officers are isolated and undergoing treatment at their homes and will seek further medical care should it be required. Due to medical privacy laws, the officers’ identities will not be released.

Harbor Police is working with San Diego County Health officials to conduct contact tracing. Individuals who’ve had close contact (as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)) with the officers will be notified and advised per the latest CDC guidelines. The CDC defines a close contact as any individual who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.

Prioritizing the health and well-being of the public, our partners, and Port employees and their families, the Port encourages and reminds the public, for their health as well as that of first responders, to wear face coverings, practice and maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, and avoid crowded spaces and gatherings.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID‑19 should check the latest CDC guidance regarding potential exposure, symptoms and seeking medical attention.