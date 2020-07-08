Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Business

County Board Approves Small Business Stimulus Program

Local small businesses and restaurants suffering financial losses due to COVID-19 can now apply for a grant from the County of San Diego.

By Managing Editor

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a new Small Business Stimulus Program Tuesday during their Board meeting.

Small Business Stimulus Program

For-profit and nonprofit businesses can apply for grant money if they can show losses and costs are a direct result of the pandemic.

To qualify businesses must have:

  • 100 or fewer employees
  • Headquarters in San Diego County
  • A minimum 1-year operating history as of Feb. 14, 2020
  • Documentation of financial hardship because of COVID-19

Board supervisors had approved using $17 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund funds in May 2020 to help restaurants and small businesses. Tuesday, the supervisors approved the implementation of the program.

Businesses are urged to apply early. Applications are available now through Oct. 16 – subject to available funding.

For more information and the application, visit the stimulus website.

COVID-19 Behavioral Health

The meeting on Tuesday also included a report on the behavioral health aspects of COVID-19.

Behavioral health experts across the country are monitoring the effects of the COVID-19 health crisis and accompanying economic slowdown, especially the rates of suicide and drug overdose deaths.

Nationwide, surveys show a 200% increase in psychological distress compared to a comparable period last year due to COVID-19.

Locally, the County of San Diego is reviewing statistics on the psychological impacts of COVID-19.

“The data, rigorously collected and reviewed by our County Medical Examiner, are clear: suicide rates are static, and if anything, are trending downward,” said Luke Bergmann, Behavioral Health Services Director. “This doesn’t mean that we won’t see that trendline change. Suicide rates almost always increase with bad economic times; we will have to remain vigilant about suicide risk.”

Data shows the trend in accidental drug overdose deaths is going up. Bergmann says there was a 40% reduction in the use of the substance use disorder treatment system.

Source: County of San Diego

 

