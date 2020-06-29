Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Monday, June 29, 2020

Real Estate

Real Estate: Year Round or School Year Rental with Pool, Spa and Casita

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.
250 I Avenue Coronado250 I AVENUE, CORONADO

BEAUTIFUL Spanish Style Coronado Vacation Rental, Blocks from the Beach.

This is a beautifully renovated Spanish style hacienda with a private pool and spa, and casita. Just blocks from the bay and beach, walking distance to the Village. This is a great 3 bedroom/3 bath house with an additional 1 bed/1 bath casita. Spend some quality family time in this beautifully decorated and fully stocked home! View more photos here.

$24,000 for July and August, year round at $11,000/month and school year at $9,500/month.

To view more photos or to inquire about this property, click here.

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

