Real Estate: Year Round or School Year Rental with Pool, Spa and Casita

250 I AVENUE, CORONADO
BEAUTIFUL Spanish Style Coronado Vacation Rental, Blocks from the Beach.
This is a beautifully renovated Spanish style hacienda with a private pool and spa, and casita. Just blocks from the bay and beach, walking distance to the Village. This is a great 3 bedroom/3 bath house with an additional 1 bed/1 bath casita. Spend some quality family time in this beautifully decorated and fully stocked home! View more photos here.
$24,000 for July and August, year round at $11,000/month and school year at $9,500/month.
To view more photos or to inquire about this property, click here.
Listing courtesy of:
We built them. We sell them. We lease them.
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter