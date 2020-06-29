Allison Lee Goodfellow Sullivan (1975-2020)

- Advertisement -

Allison Lee Goodfellow Sullivan

December 31, 1975 – June 18, 2020 The song has ended … but the melody lingers on.

Allison Lee Goodfellow Sullivan passed away on June 18, 2020 from a cardiac arrest following a seizure. Allison was the first daughter of Scott and Ann (Kirk) Goodfellow and was born on the last day of 1975 in Media, Pennsylvania. Not a military brat, Allison still moved many times with her father’s work in various media markets living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Severna Park and Potomac, Maryland, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Boston Massachusetts and West Palm Beach, Florida. She graduated in 1994 from Marblehead High School in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Allison worked at the Hotel del Coronado, the Omni Hotel and was a paralegal.

She married Gregory Sullivan on January 28, 2006 and they lived in Boston and Dover, New Hampshire. They were blessed with a son Liam. Although Allison and Gregory divorced, they returned to San Diego where they both continued to love their son Liam and take care of him together.

Allison had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh and make others laugh. She was known for her very dry wit! Allison had a beautiful singing voice and music brought her solace. Allison’s beautiful voice and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all of those who were blessed enough to know her. She loved her son Liam, and Connor and Alexis, her nephew and niece with all her heart, and she is missed by all of those who were blessed enough to know her. She is now in the hands of God, and reunited with her Dad and favorite dog, Jax.

Allison is survived by her loving family members – Liam, her son; Ann Goodfellow, her mother; Amy Wray, her sister; and niece and nephew Alexis and Connor Wray; aunts and uncles, Mary (Mimi Kirk) and Gordon Hillyard, Sue Kirk, and Jane (Goodfellow) and Alan Sorrick. She was preceded in death by her Dad, Scott Goodfellow, and her grandparents, Bill and Helen Kirk and Scott and Barbara Goodfellow.

With COVID restrictions there will only be a private family “Celebration of Life” at her home. However, due to the incredible work of our paramedics, we celebrate the donation of Allison’s organs that gave the gift of life to others. Allison saved the life of a 50-year-old woman with the donation of her liver; and a kidney went to a man and woman who had been waiting for over a decade for a donor match. She lives on with this donation!

Please make contributions to: Sharp Coronado Hospital Foundation, 250 Prospect Place, Coronado, CA 92118. Please designate it for “Emergency Cardiac Case Technology” so we can help others.