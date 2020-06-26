City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 26, 2020

The City is planning a Fourth of July mask giveaway. Find out what is planned in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update:

You can also read about the Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge, to get the community active on the 130th anniversary of incorporation; how the police will begin enforcing the 72-hour parking restrictions, a recent virtual scoping meeting on a plan for suicide deterrents on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge; the Budget Brief for the Fiscal Year 2021; and Periwinkle, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.