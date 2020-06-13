COVID-19 in San Diego:
Coronado Fitness Club Announces 6/17 Re-Opening, Future “Studio” Expansion, Online Classes—and a New App!

Promoted Partner Content from Coronado Fitness Club. By Mary Lynn Gatschet

By Promoted Partner

When asked about the gym closure due to Covid-19, Coronado Fitness Club owner Chris Foote focuses on the positive and what the future holds. “Sure, it’s been tough not to see members and staff, who are all like family, but we have chosen to adapt, build and move forward. I am thrilled to announce not only that we will re-open on June 17, but that expansion plans are underway to significantly increase our current gym space, create an entirely separate holistic studio setting for yoga, hot yoga, indoor cycling, along with a whole new space for stretch and recovery sessions.”

CFC now occupies the entire ground floor of the 9th and Orange Avenue building where they are currently located, along with part of the second floor, where the yoga and cycling studio eventually will go. Foote has branded the new space as “The Studio by Coronado Fitness Club” and expects completion later this summer.

Sarah Hoey, CFC’s new Group Fitness Manager will run The Studio. Hoey has traveled the globe setting up fitness centers and yoga studios in some of the world’s most exclusive hotels and resorts. She draws on this experience, as well as her expertise as a personal trainer and yoga instructor, to assist Foote in the design and management of a studio that plans to offer a setting unlike other area gyms and yoga studios—ideal for hot yoga, indoor cycling and other fitness activities. Foote says, “The expansion will also offer a tranquil space for us to continue offering our stretch therapy and workout recovery sessions that have become incredibly popular with our members of all ages and fitness levels.”

CFC Group Fitness Director Sarah Hoey teaches yoga atop the highest rooftop in Bangkok, Thailand. (Note helipad below her to right.) Hoey brings her global experience to CFC’s new “Studio by Coronado Fitness Club” opening later this summer. Image: CFC

The gym itself will re-open its doors on June 17, under strict adherence to new county guidelines. Automated, touchless systems have been installed (think hand sanitizers, lavatories, towel dispensers). In order to maintain a controlled sanitary workout space, CFC will limit the number of members in the gym at any given time and has reconfigured its layout to follow safe social distancing. To ease into re-opening, gym hours initially will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a brief mid-day closure for deep cleaning. Members who want personal training sessions can book sessions during open gym hours or as early as 5 a.m.

Coronado Fitness Club Owner Chris Foote looks to a bright future including gym expansion and new app. Image: CFC

Foote took the down time from the Covid-19 closure to upgrade computer systems allowing members to manage virtually any need from their phones. CFC has launched its own branded app for members to reserve gym time, schedule training or stretch sessions, reserve space for classes—as well as for basic membership management such as payments and purchases.

Foote’s reopening and expansion plans are broad and aggressive, but he says the devil is in the details to remain member-focused. “We want to get members back to the gym, but it’s important that they feel safe. We will continue our online classes, which allow any member to get in a good workout, no matter where they are. For those raring to get back to live classes, members can sign up for them through the app. Although for the foreseeable future, class sizes will be smaller. And finally, The Studio expansion brings a whole new level to what CFC offers.”

Several CFC trainers are certified in the latest fascial stretch therapy (FST) techniques, originally developed for professional athletes. Unlike other stretching methods, FST starts at the joint capsule and focuses on planes of tissue, lines of muscle and the fascia, which renders comprehensive results for improved flexibility and range of motion, as well as quicker recovery from training or injury. There are few fitness instructors or physical therapists in Southern California trained in these highly effective techniques. Since CFC started offering FST therapy last year, members of all fitness needs and abilities have benefitted. “We have FST clients who are seniors wanting more mobility, marathon runners, and even an Olympic athlete who needs quicker recovery time after intensive training. FST is a game-changer on how it enhances people’s quality of life,” says Foote.

The expanded space will also feature an apparel boutique, featuring lululemon elite athletic wear for men and women. Customers can shop the boutique or special order their favorite lululemon merchandise, thereby avoiding a trip over the bridge to the mall.

As Coronado Fitness Club begins its re-opening, Foote encourages members to contact the gym via email at info@coronadofitnessclub.com prior to June 17. Once the doors are open again, members can call or email to inquire about membership status.

“Like all Coronado businesses, we just feel lucky to be part of such an amazing, empathetic community,” said Foote. “Our members have been so supportive these past months. We look forward to seeing them again in person and to welcoming new members to our new gym layout and studio concept.”

Coronado Fitness Club is located at 875 Orange Avenue

-----
