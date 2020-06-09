COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, June 9, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Business

County Approves Movie Theaters Opening June 12

By Managing Editor
Indoor movie theaters join a growing list of businesses that can begin to reopen this Friday. Businesses must follow state guidelines and are required to fill out a Safe Reopening Plan before resuming operations.

Movie theater operators must limit the number of attendees in each theater to 25% of theater capacity or a maximum of 100 guests, whichever number is lower. They must also ensure employees and customers practice good hand hygiene, use face coverings when not eating or drinking, maintain physical distancing and are screened for symptoms.

“Several communities across the nation have seen a spike in case numbers after reopening their economies,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We need to remain vigilant and continue to use the measures that have slowed the spread of COVID-19.”

The following businesses can also begin to reopen June 12:

  • Gyms
  • Bars and wineries
  • Swimming pools, including condominium and community pools
  • Hotels and other rental properties for tourism and individual travel
  • Card rooms, racetracks and satellite wagering facilities
  • Family entertainment (bowling alleys, batting cages)
  • Zoos, galleries, museums and aquariums
  • Film/TV production
  • Professional sports without spectators

Steps for business owners to follow and guidance are on the County’s Safe Reopening page.

The following activities are not permitted until further notice:

  • Nail and facial salons
  • Tattoo parlors
  • Therapeutic massage businesses
  • Conventions
  • Concerts

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

