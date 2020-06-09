County Approves Movie Theaters Opening June 12

- Advertisement -

Indoor movie theaters join a growing list of businesses that can begin to reopen this Friday. Businesses must follow state guidelines and are required to fill out a Safe Reopening Plan before resuming operations.

Movie theater operators must limit the number of attendees in each theater to 25% of theater capacity or a maximum of 100 guests, whichever number is lower. They must also ensure employees and customers practice good hand hygiene, use face coverings when not eating or drinking, maintain physical distancing and are screened for symptoms.

“Several communities across the nation have seen a spike in case numbers after reopening their economies,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We need to remain vigilant and continue to use the measures that have slowed the spread of COVID-19.”

The following businesses can also begin to reopen June 12:

Gyms

Bars and wineries

Swimming pools, including condominium and community pools

Hotels and other rental properties for tourism and individual travel

Card rooms, racetracks and satellite wagering facilities

Family entertainment (bowling alleys, batting cages)

Zoos, galleries, museums and aquariums

Film/TV production

Professional sports without spectators

Steps for business owners to follow and guidance are on the County’s Safe Reopening page.

The following activities are not permitted until further notice:

Nail and facial salons

Tattoo parlors

Therapeutic massage businesses

Conventions

Concerts