City COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Parking Restrictions Removed at Coronado’s Beach, Parks

- Advertisement -

At a special meeting on Tuesday, June 9, the City Council approved removing all parking restrictions around Coronado’s beach and parks.

The action follows the most recent update to the San Diego County public health order that allowed parking as of Tuesday, June 9, at beach and park parking lots, more outdoor activities, as well as the opening of schools and childcare facilities.

The County announced that it will follow the state’s Resilience Roadmap as it has made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 to allow for more reopening. All business or activities have restrictions on how they operate. Before reopening, please read and take the reopening steps outlined on the County coronavirus web page including completing the Safe Reopening Plan.

- Advertisement -

Restrictions were reduced on parking lots adjacent to the beach and the bay, and at parks, pursuant to the San Diego County Public Health Officer on May 19, allowing for 50 percent of capacity. With the County health order update and City Council action, parking restrictions that had not already been lifted will now be fully lifted along Ocean Boulevard, Cays Boulevard and South Beach, and around Glorietta Bay Park, Cays Park, Tidelands Park, and the parking lot near The Landing condominiums.

Public Services crews will work to remove signs starting Wednesday, June 10.

To date per County officials, people may sit and lay out on the beach or at the park and play football or volleyball with members of their household. They can walk or run on the beach. If within six feet of others not in your household, people should wear a face covering. People also may swim, surf, paddle-board, kayak, snorkel, and take dogs to Dog Beach. The City will be working on a sanitation plan to reopen. The City has staff that monitors parks, per the health order.

Read the full update for information on pools, fitness center, summer camps, schools, childcare, and more – https://conta.cc/3hc8WPw