COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, June 9, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
City of Coronado

City COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, June 9, 2020

By Managing Editor

Parking Restrictions Removed at Coronado’s Beach, Parks

- Advertisement -

At a special meeting on Tuesday, June 9, the City Council approved removing all parking restrictions around Coronado’s beach and parks.

The action follows the most recent update to the San Diego County public health order that allowed parking as of Tuesday, June 9, at beach and park parking lots, more outdoor activities, as well as the opening of schools and childcare facilities.

The County announced that it will follow the state’s Resilience Roadmap as it has made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 to allow for more reopening. All business or activities have restrictions on how they operate. Before reopening, please read and take the reopening steps outlined on the County coronavirus web page including completing the Safe Reopening Plan.

- Advertisement -

Restrictions were reduced on parking lots adjacent to the beach and the bay, and at parks, pursuant to the San Diego County Public Health Officer on May 19, allowing for 50 percent of capacity. With the County health order update and City Council action, parking restrictions that had not already been lifted will now be fully lifted along Ocean Boulevard, Cays Boulevard and South Beach, and around Glorietta Bay Park, Cays Park, Tidelands Park, and the parking lot near The Landing condominiums.

Public Services crews will work to remove signs starting Wednesday, June 10.

To date per County officials, people may sit and lay out on the beach or at the park and play football or volleyball with members of their household. They can walk or run on the beach. If within six feet of others not in your household, people should wear a face covering. People also may swim, surf, paddle-board, kayak, snorkel, and take dogs to Dog Beach. The City will be working on a sanitation plan to reopen. The City has staff that monitors parks, per the health order.

Read the full update for information on pools, fitness center, summer camps, schools, childcare, and more – https://conta.cc/3hc8WPw

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Parking, Camps, Pool & More Openings Confirmed at Special City Council Meeting

Coronado City Council held a brief but important special meeting on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, where the council unanimously voted to remove all parking...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 5, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEyGuX3vbyYDog Beach and Sunset Park have reopened. Find out what else is open and what is still closed in the latest edition of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – June 3, 2020

Dog Beach, Sunset Park Reopened The City Council approved opening up Dog Beach and nearby Sunset Park at a meeting on Tuesday, June 2.Dog Beach...
Read more
City of Coronado

Dog Beach, Sunset Park and Cays Tennis Courts Approved to Open at Council Meeting

City Manager Blair King had lots of positive community updates to share in his opening report. Dog lovers will be ecstatic to learn that...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado Statement – “8pm – 5am Directive” for Community and Businesses

City of Coronado STATEMENT May 31, 2020TO:         All Coronado residents, businesses, and guests:In view of the violence and property destruction that has occurred throughout San Diego...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 29, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0u7UKvI-JE&t=195sStarting next week, people can sit or lay out on the sand. Find out why and what is still restricted at the beach in...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – June 3, 2020

Dog Beach, Sunset Park Reopened The City Council approved opening up Dog Beach and nearby Sunset Park at a meeting on Tuesday, June 2.Dog Beach...
Read more
Stage

New Music from the Coronado Library with Ms. Mariah’s Special Guest Matt Heinecke (video)

As the City of Coronado continues to create new TV and online programming for the community, the City presents another special production of Ms....
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Acting on Our Principles

Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more
Community News

Peaceful Protests Hope to Spread the Black Lives Matter Message and Encourage Change

https://youtu.be/MDsTC4fJIhQLate this afternoon in Coronado, two separate peaceful demonstrations were taking place. One at the corner of Orange Avenue and Sixth Street where a...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I See Your Colors

Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It Breaks My Heart

Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

Black Lives Matter – What Coronado Residents Can Do to Help

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Khara HarknessI am part of the 75% of white people that occupy Coronado.Coronado is currently at a complete stop. COVID19 is rapidly spreading across the world causing...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

Local Voices: Coronado USD Superintendent Karl Mueller

Hundreds of Coronado students, alumni and community residents have launched a petition asking the school district to create a plan to address systematic racism....
Read more
People

Local Voices: Ready to See Change in Coronado (video)

Coronado students and parents gathered in Spreckels Park on Sunday to discuss racial justice as protesters continued to raise their voices as well.Visual Storyteller...
Read more
Community News

Publisher’s Letter: Covering Coronado in Turbulent Times

Over the last few months, The Coronado Times coverage has reflected the challenging, divisive, and thankfully, many unifying moments for our Coronado community. In...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Growing Up Black in Coronado

This article is part of an ongoing series that focuses on different viewpoints and race relations in Coronado in the wake of the George...
Read more
Travel

New COVID-19 Hotel Guidelines Affecting Tourism in Coronado

Local hotels received a letter from the county on June 2 notifying them of a change to the San Diego County Health Order, effective...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.