Sitting and Sunbathing at Beach Beginning Tuesday, June 2

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced today that beginning on Tuesday, June 2, people will be allowed to sit and lounge at local beaches provided they maintain physical distancing of six feet or wear a face covering when close to others.

Sitting on the beach will be allowed for sunbathing and relaxing with towels and chairs if you do it with people in your own household. However, activities such as football and volleyball will not be permitted. Additionally, piers and parking lots will remain closed.

All beach communities agreed to ease this restriction starting June 2, but individual cities can decide if they want to proceed later and how the guideline is going to be enforced.

Regarding Coronado’s dog beach area, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey noted that, “At a previous city council meeting, the city council was split whether to reopen dog beach. We will be discussing dog beach again at our next council meeting on June 2.”

