Real Estate

Real Estate: Ocean Views from Every Room

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

Wonderful ocean views from every room. Desirable open floorplan with dual master suites. Balconies enclosed, expanding original SF from 1250 to more than 1350 SF. Tasteful furnishings and classic granite countertops, marble flooring and luxurious baths. PEAD (Property Entry Advisory and Declaration) form must be received by Listing Agent prior to showings. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

 

Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

