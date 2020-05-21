Real Estate: Ocean Views from Every Room

Wonderful ocean views from every room. Desirable open floorplan with dual master suites. Balconies enclosed, expanding original SF from 1250 to more than 1350 SF. Tasteful furnishings and classic granite countertops, marble flooring and luxurious baths. PEAD (Property Entry Advisory and Declaration) form must be received by Listing Agent prior to showings. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

- Advertisement -

Listing courtesy of:



We built them. We sell them. We lease them.