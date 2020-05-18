City Drafts Advocacy Letter to State in Support of Local Small Businesses – to Review at May 19 Meeting

At its May 8 special meeting, the Coronado City Council directed staff to draft a letter to state officials in support of local small businesses that would highlight the inequities between large and small retail businesses as outlined in the current public health order.

The Council will review the following draft letter at its May 19 meeting.

- Advertisement -

→ Click here to view the draft letter ←

The Council meeting may be viewed live online at 4 pm on Tuesday, May 19 on Spectrum Channel 19 and AT&T Channel 99, and will be rebroadcast daily until the next meeting. The meetings also are streamed live on the City’s website. In the interest of reducing the spread of COVID-19, no in-person public participation is currently allowed.

To submit a public comment, no later than 2pm on the day of the council meeting, click here to find the online form. Please note that all written comments will be posted on the City’s website in lieu of being read aloud at the meeting. All comments received from the public will be made part of the record of the meeting.

- Advertisement -

From Council Agenda:

Item 10.c Discussion and Action Regarding Response to COVID-19 Related Health

Orders and Emergency Regulations.

Recommendation: 1) Authorize the limited conditional reopening of the Tennis Center; 2) authorize opening half of the parking at the South Bay Bird Sanctuary Parking Lot in accordance with County park protocol; 3) provide direction with regard to parking enforcement in the Commercial District; 4) authorize the waiver of commercial use permit fees for Fiscal Year 2020-21; 5) authorize an advocacy letter for equal treatment of small retail businesses.

The full agenda packet can be found here.