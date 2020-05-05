Musical Duet with Coronado Aerial Scenes (video)

Coronado TV is showcasing many new programs this month and Ms. Mariah’s Music with Special Guests premieres this week.

The first episode features flutist, Suzanne Manuel, who performs four musical numbers alongside pianist, Mariah Gillespie. Spectacular Coronado aerial scenes are set to the beautiful music from this talented duet.

Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for this video:

- Advertisement -

For more information:

http://www.msmariahsmusic.com

http://www.coronado.ca.us

http://www.surfsupstudios.com