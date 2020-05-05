Library to Resume Curbside Pickup

Are you running out of things to read? Did you want to watch a movie that is not on streaming services yet? Do you have an audiobook on hold that you would like to listen to?

The Coronado Public Library has reopened its street-side return drops. Next Monday, May 11, the library will again be offering telephone and curbside pickup services Monday through Friday from 10 am until 4 pm.

Library customers will be able to search the catalog and place holds 24/7 online, or by phone between 10 am and 4 pm, Monday through Friday. Staff will notify you when your hold has been pulled, sanitized and is ready for contactless pickup. Pull up in front of the library during service hours and call the library to let us know you are there and staff will deliver your items to your car. Here is how it works:

Visit the library’s catalog at coronadolibrary.org and place a hold on books you’d like to read, audiobooks you would like to listen to or movies you’d like to view. When your hold is available, the library will notify you. Monday through Friday between 10 am and 4 pm, you can pull your car up in front of library at 640 Orange Avenue and call the library at 619-522-7390. Staff will look you up in our system and verify your identity. Once your identity is confirmed, staff will checkout your selections and roll them out to your car.