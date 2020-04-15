Coronado Public Library Makes 3D Generated Face Shields for Sharp Coronado Hospital

Coronado resident Eileen Hauser is no stranger to helping the community. As the Coronado Public Library’s senior librarian, in charge of programs for marketing and outreach, she has a knack for using the library’s resources to meet community needs. When the library closed due to the statewide stay-at-home order, Hauser had to think outside the box. She realized the library could use their 3D printer to make critical supplies for health care workers.

Together with digital services librarian Nick Burmeister, Hauser researched face shields. They downloaded models from the National Institute of Health and began 3D printing them. Hauser worked with Lindsay Schimpf, a infection preventionist at Sharp Coronado Hospital to ensure the design would work in a clinical setting. She also showed prototypes to her husband, a Navy physician at Portsmouth Naval Hospital. City staff stated, “Sharp reviewed the prototypes and approved one of the two designs. Production began April 1. Each frame takes about three hours to print and a few minutes to assemble. The 3D printer enables staff to print out the frame, which is then assembled with foam and a disposable elastic to secure to the head. Each unit is wrapped and delivered to the hospital. The face shields are difficult to find at this time.”

Hauser felt it was important to use the library’s resources to partner with Sharp Coronado during this crisis and has been donating face shields on an ongoing basis. Sharp Coronado is grateful to have the support of dedicated and resourceful community members like Hauser and Burmeister.

