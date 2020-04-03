City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 3, 2020

The City has closed its beach on weekends. Find out what else is closed and what remains open in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about all the ways you can stay connected during this pandemic, including with a daily newsletter, social media and online resources; certain meetings that will resume this month; what the City is doing about an online disruption of a recent live council meeting; staying mentally well during these trying times; and face shields the Library is printing for Sharp Hospital.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.