COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, April 9, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Business

Boney’s Bayside Market Keeps Grocery Shopping Safe; Offers Personal Shopping Option for Pickup

By Christine Van Tuyl

- Advertisement -

As a key essential business, Boney’s Bayside Market is working hard to stock produce and keep shopping as safe and stress-free as possible. Nick Boney shared some of the new things Boney’s is doing to make buying groceries as easy as possible.

“We have been busy sanitizing contact points, shopping carts and handbaskets as frequently as possible,” says Nick. “We installed sneeze shields at our registers and are placing social distancing clings on the floor in an attempt to space out our customers.”

The store has closed the bulk bins and pastry containers, and pre-packaged all items to limit customer contact with food and utensils.

Boney’s offers lots of grab-and-go items to make shopping quick and easy.

“We also offer lots of grab and go items in the deli and encourage customers to purchase them for quicker shopping,” says Nick.

Love The Coronado Times?

Boney’s is serious about implementing the government safety standards every step of the way.

Boney's grab and go salad

“We’ve been setting up six-foot distance work stations, and are encouraging our employees to wear the masks we recently purchased from Five Loaves Two Fish,” says Nick. “We always have gloves on hand for any employee who feels more comfortable wearing them. And we are very clear with employees; if anyone is feeling any sickness, stay home.”

The store is also ensuring that an adequate number of cashiers are on site so lines don’t back up. When the lines slow down, the cashiers are busy sanitizing.

In addition, Boney’s is employing flexible shopping options. With an appointment, Debi Boney is allowing individual vulnerable customers to come and shop after-hours. As of now, the store has not set up any sort of delivery, but Boney’s is offering personal shopping for pickup.

“If customers would like someone to shop for them, they should call and ask for the Healthy Living Department, and coordinate with them,” says Nick.

Nick says Boney’s is doing its best to keep the shelves full of fresh produce despite a shortage of some products.

“The stock has been coming back to normal lately,” says Nick. “Hilliker’s, our local egg supplier, has been doing a great job of keeping up with the increased demand. Milk has been challenging but looks to be getting back to normal. But sanitizer and paper goods are still sporadic.”

So when is the best time to shop, to get the best selection?

“Early morning is a great time to get shopping done, and product is being freshly stocked,” says Nick. “If you are looking to skip the crowds, typically the 7:30-9pm at night range is pretty quiet and peaceful. Main delivery loads come Tuesdays and Fridays and tend to be more crowded throughout the store as the staff is busy trying to fill the shelves.”

According to Nick, the biggest challenges of running a grocery store during the COVID-19 crisis have been accommodating extra customers and dealing with “out of stock” items. But when it comes to attitude and morale, Nick says his staff is staying strong.

“We are all going through this together, and we have ups and downs,” says Nick. “Morale has been pretty good overall, as we’re doing a good service for the community. It’s rewarding to help our friends and neighbors through these troubling times and meet the challenges this has created.”

Boney’s is located at 155 Orange Avenue. To schedule a personalized pickup, call 619-435-0776. They can also be reached by email at [email protected].

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

True Grit: Coronado Small Business Owners Undaunted by Quarantine, Forge Ahead with Creative New Ideas

It’s challenging enough to run a small business under the best of circumstances, yet alone during a global pandemic. While many storefronts are forced...
Read more
Business

City of Coronado Projects Millions in Lost Tax Revenue

The future of revenue for Coronado, specifically monies derived from sales tax and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), will undoubtedly be at an unprecedented low...
Read more
Business

Kari Ursitti Stays Positive, Launches Sweet Soles Online Store

The Coronavirus continues to devastate lives and livelihoods all over the world. Many companies and owners have had to react quickly to make the...
Read more
Business

Boney’s Bayside Market Resurfacing This Week – Open For Business

Construction Alert!Boney's Bayside Market parking lot will have limited spots available beginning Tuesday, March 31st through Thursday, April 2nd. Feel free to use the...
Read more
Business

Survey for Small Business Owners from Coronado MainStreet

Main Street America is asking small business owners to participate in a survey about the challenges they’re facing as a result of the COVID-19...
Read more
Business

Shop Local Online, Support Coronado Businesses

Coronado residents have done such an incredible job rallying to save our amazing restaurants - so many delicious discoveries are being made, maybe even...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Color Me Happy: How a Stay-at-Home Mom Filled Coronado Schools with Art

Cyndi Fuhrmann’s passion for art started as a teenager growing up in England.“Since I grew up in Europe, I was always surrounded by so...
Read more
Business

Bringing Back the Old School: The Rise of the Small Town Doctor

Dr. Patrick Yassini from Peak Health Group is the quintessential small-town doctor. He’s so small-town, in fact, that he’s been known to make house calls on...
Read more
Business

Secrets to Success from Saiko Sushi: Pass on the Concierges, Reel in the Locals

Saiko Sushi, located at 116 Orange Avenue, is set to celebrate its nine year anniversary in a few months. Chef and owner Anthony Pascale...
Read more
Business

Out of Thin Air: Battle Axe Coronado Makes Smashing Debut

Axe throwing...in Coronado? You bet.Battle Axe Coronado--located at 841 ½ Orange Avenue, in the alley by Wells Fargo-- officially opens for business on Friday,...
Read more
Travel

Bridgeworthy: SilverStar, British Columbia – A Storybook Family Ski Destination

I have a confession to make: Part of me doesn’t want to write this story.Have you ever been to a secret travel spot so...
Read more
People

Everybody Loves a Comeback: Singer Lisa Solis Takes the Stage After 19 Year Hiatus

Lisa Solis, who is set to perform at Emerald C Gallery on Valentine's Day, is no stranger to the stage. Lisa started singing from...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

City Council: Business Help, Financial Outlook, Closures for Safety

City Council members were sporting a variety of colorful masks as they came together for this week’s City Council meeting. The most critical items...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 31, Health Order Being Enforced

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the region’s total to 31, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.The age range...
Read more
Business

True Grit: Coronado Small Business Owners Undaunted by Quarantine, Forge Ahead with Creative New Ideas

It’s challenging enough to run a small business under the best of circumstances, yet alone during a global pandemic. While many storefronts are forced...
Read more
Education

CoSA Teacher Creates #nadoartchallenge

Anna Woerman, a Digital Arts teacher at Coronado School of Arts (CoSA) and Coronado High School for 12 years, started the #nadoartchallenge to have...
Read more
Military

Navy Mandates Face Covering: What You Need to Know

The Navy will now require the use of cloth face coverings for all military, Navy civilian and contractors as well as family members while...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.