Boney’s Bayside Market Keeps Grocery Shopping Safe; Offers Personal Shopping Option for Pickup

As a key essential business, Boney’s Bayside Market is working hard to stock produce and keep shopping as safe and stress-free as possible. Nick Boney shared some of the new things Boney’s is doing to make buying groceries as easy as possible.

“We have been busy sanitizing contact points, shopping carts and handbaskets as frequently as possible,” says Nick. “We installed sneeze shields at our registers and are placing social distancing clings on the floor in an attempt to space out our customers.”

The store has closed the bulk bins and pastry containers, and pre-packaged all items to limit customer contact with food and utensils.

“We also offer lots of grab and go items in the deli and encourage customers to purchase them for quicker shopping,” says Nick.

Boney’s is serious about implementing the government safety standards every step of the way.

“We’ve been setting up six-foot distance work stations, and are encouraging our employees to wear the masks we recently purchased from Five Loaves Two Fish,” says Nick. “We always have gloves on hand for any employee who feels more comfortable wearing them. And we are very clear with employees; if anyone is feeling any sickness, stay home.”

The store is also ensuring that an adequate number of cashiers are on site so lines don’t back up. When the lines slow down, the cashiers are busy sanitizing.

In addition, Boney’s is employing flexible shopping options. With an appointment, Debi Boney is allowing individual vulnerable customers to come and shop after-hours. As of now, the store has not set up any sort of delivery, but Boney’s is offering personal shopping for pickup.

“If customers would like someone to shop for them, they should call and ask for the Healthy Living Department, and coordinate with them,” says Nick.

Nick says Boney’s is doing its best to keep the shelves full of fresh produce despite a shortage of some products.

“The stock has been coming back to normal lately,” says Nick. “Hilliker’s, our local egg supplier, has been doing a great job of keeping up with the increased demand. Milk has been challenging but looks to be getting back to normal. But sanitizer and paper goods are still sporadic.”

So when is the best time to shop, to get the best selection?

“Early morning is a great time to get shopping done, and product is being freshly stocked,” says Nick. “If you are looking to skip the crowds, typically the 7:30-9pm at night range is pretty quiet and peaceful. Main delivery loads come Tuesdays and Fridays and tend to be more crowded throughout the store as the staff is busy trying to fill the shelves.”

According to Nick, the biggest challenges of running a grocery store during the COVID-19 crisis have been accommodating extra customers and dealing with “out of stock” items. But when it comes to attitude and morale, Nick says his staff is staying strong.

“We are all going through this together, and we have ups and downs,” says Nick. “Morale has been pretty good overall, as we’re doing a good service for the community. It’s rewarding to help our friends and neighbors through these troubling times and meet the challenges this has created.”

Boney’s is located at 155 Orange Avenue. To schedule a personalized pickup, call 619-435-0776. They can also be reached by email at [email protected].