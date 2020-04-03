COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, April 3, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
City of CoronadoCommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Coronado Beaches are Officially Closed Due to Coronavirus

By Coronado Times


Starting at midnight tonight, Coronado beaches will be closed to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Coronado was the last remaining city in San Diego County to close its beaches.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this week, the City Council met and voted 3-2 to leave the beaches open M-F, but close them on the weekends.

Coronado’s Mayor Richard Bailey shared this on social media:

Mayor Richard Bailey

Coronado Beaches are closed for the duration of the public health emergency effective tonight at midnight.

The orders from the state of California and County of San Diego recognize the importance of maintaining physical and mental health. These orders allow all residents to walk, run, and enjoy fresh air while following social distancing guidelines.

-Quality News Matters-

For nearly the past two weeks the Coronado beach has been shutdown to all activities with the exception of walking, running, and exercising.

Although the vast majority of residents were adhering to social distancing guidelines, in anticipation of further activity restrictions by the state of California and County of San Diego, and in an effort to reduce potential exposure to our public safety personnel as well as the community at large, the Coronado beaches will be closed tonight at midnight.

As long as we share in the responsibility to treat one another with kindness and respect, which have been hallmarks of our community, we can get through this difficult time together.

One day at a time, Coronado

The City of Coronado shared this via social media:

Coronado will close its beach for the duration of the public health emergency effective tonight, April 3, at midnight.

In anticipation of further activity restrictions by the state and County, and in an effort to reduce potential exposure to our public safety personnel as well as the community at large, the beach will until further notice.

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 3, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEjB1hYy794The City has closed its beach on weekends. Find out what else is closed and what remains open in the latest edition of the...
Read more
Community News

California Hospitals Face Surge With Proven Fixes And Some Hail Marys

California’s hospitals thought they were ready for the next big disaster.They’ve retrofitted their buildings to withstand a major earthquake and  whisked patients out of danger during...
Read more
Community News

New Guidelines on Facial Coverings and Face Masks

As the coronavirus and COVID-19 situation escalates, there is an information overload of news and new regulations. Below we break down new guidelines on...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 2, 2020

The City plans to resume certain commission meetings in the coming weeks that will be held virtually. The City added a third meeting. The...
Read more
Community News

Local Family Shares COVID-19 Impact and Has Message for Public

A Coronado family is publicly sharing that their loved one, Ashley Settle Duque is battling the Coronavirus and is on a ventilator.  Ashley is...
Read more
Community News

N2N Program Launches

 Mr. Rogers would be proud of Coronado as neighbors come together in this time of national crisis. Neighbor to Neighbor, referred to as N2N,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

City of Coronado Coronavirus Update

For now, the City’s beach and boat launch ramp at Glorietta Bay Park will remain open. The City of San Diego and other coastal...
Read more
Community News

Child Development Center Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19 at NASNI

A civilian employee at the Naval Air Station North Island Child Development Center (CDC) tested positive on March 22 for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Navy leadership...
Read more
Community News

Port of San Diego Closes Parks, Beaches and Boat Launches (Including Coronado)

Prioritizing public health and well-being, and to help minimize the spread of and exposure to Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), the Port of San Diego is...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital: What You Need to Know About COVID-19

By Sharp HealthCare News TeamRight now, you may feel overwhelmed by all of the news about the coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19. While...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Reduces Access to Beaches – Encourages People to Stay Home

The City is evaluating the impact of the closure of City of San Diego beach parking lots and the recently announced change of direction...
Read more
Business

Gig Economy Workers Hurt By Coronavirus Eye New Federal Funds For Relief

Being your own boss can mean missing out on benefits that many employees get on the job: paid leave when you’re sick or caring...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

Good News in the Virus Front

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Coronado Beaches are Officially Closed Due to Coronavirus

Starting at midnight tonight, Coronado beaches will be closed to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Coronado was the last remaining city in...
Read more
Community News

New Guidelines on Facial Coverings and Face Masks

As the coronavirus and COVID-19 situation escalates, there is an information overload of news and new regulations. Below we break down new guidelines on...
Read more
Community News

Local Family Shares COVID-19 Impact and Has Message for Public

A Coronado family is publicly sharing that their loved one, Ashley Settle Duque is battling the Coronavirus and is on a ventilator.  Ashley is...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Debates and Closes Beach on Weekends, Limits Parks and Ocean Blvd. Parking

With a room full of empty chairs (many watched live online), the City Council started its Special Meeting on March 31 with the Mayor...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado to Close Beach on Weekends and Limit Park Access

At a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, the Coronado City Council ordered the closure of its beach, including Dog Beach, on weekends, and...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.