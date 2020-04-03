Coronado Beaches are Officially Closed Due to Coronavirus



Starting at midnight tonight, Coronado beaches will be closed to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Coronado was the last remaining city in San Diego County to close its beaches.

Earlier this week, the City Council met and voted 3-2 to leave the beaches open M-F, but close them on the weekends.

Coronado’s Mayor Richard Bailey shared this on social media:

Coronado Beaches are closed for the duration of the public health emergency effective tonight at midnight.

The orders from the state of California and County of San Diego recognize the importance of maintaining physical and mental health. These orders allow all residents to walk, run, and enjoy fresh air while following social distancing guidelines.

For nearly the past two weeks the Coronado beach has been shutdown to all activities with the exception of walking, running, and exercising.

