Saturday, April 4, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 3, 2020

By Managing Editor

Coronado Beaches Close at Midnight

All Coronado Beaches are closed for the duration of the public health emergency effective tonight at midnight.

In anticipation of further activity restrictions by the state and County, and in an effort to reduce potential exposure to our public safety personnel as well as the community at large, the Coronado beaches will close this evening at midnight.

New County Directives

San Diego County health officials have ordered that all employees who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacy or drug store, convenience store, gas station, restaurant shall wear a mask to cover their faces.

The mask requirement was part of an amendment to its March 27 order and goes into effect April 4.

The amended order also requires businesses that allow members of the public to enter a facility to post by midnight April 7 a “Social Distancing and Sanitation Protocol” form on each facility open to the public.

The City is working on preparing the form, which will ensure that all required measures are implemented to ensure social distancing at each facility, and will post by the deadline at all City facilities that are open, however limited, to the public, including the beach, parks, City Hall, the Police Department lobby, and Public Services yard.

More Parking Closures Per Health Order

In addition to social distancing standards and protocols, San Diego County’s new amended health orders also deal with access to public recreation areas and beaches.

The amended Public Health Order states that parking lots that serve parks, beaches and recreation facilities shall be closed and “all such facilities shall be accessible only from members of the public within walking distance of the facility.”

The City has begun coordinating a plan to restrict parking to parks and beaches. The Glorietta Bay Boat Launch Ramp parking lot will be closed at sunset Friday, April 3. The following parking areas will be closed beginning Monday, April 6: Strand Way from City Hall to Rendova Road; Cays Park parking lot; First Street and D Avenue parking lot (posted no parking but access will be provided to residents); Strand Way parking lot next to the Coronado Yacht Club; Golf Course parking lot; north end of Coronado Cays adjacent to the park and parking area; Bayshore Bikeway parking lot

Other areas set for closure are both sides of Ocean Boulevard and Mullinix, except for permits to allow Sharp Coronado Hospital staff to park; Attu Road adjacent to Silver Strand State Park; Cays Boulevard adjacent to the park; Grand Caribe Causeway from the Cays Fire Station to the cul de sac; and Grand Caribe at the roundabout at Grand Caribe Island.

Other areas also are being evaluated.

Read the entire City of Coronado COVID-19 Update: https://conta.cc/2JDRMeo

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

